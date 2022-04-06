Man accused of plunging girlfriend’s face in the toilet

Share











The Superior Court has imposed a $50,000 cash bail on a man accused of trying to flush his girlfriend’s head down their toilet in a fit of rage.

During a bail hearing last Tuesday, Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio kept the $50,000 cash bail initially imposed on Joseph Seman for the charges of disturbing the peace to include domestic violence, assault and battery, aggravated assault, and strangulation.

Seman was remanded back to Department of Corrections custody following the hearing and was ordered to return on April 13, for a preliminary hearing while his arraignment was set for April 18.

According to court documents, Seman, 32, has allegedly been beating his girlfriend for some time and even attempted to flush her head in their toilet because she made a noise while getting out of bed to use the restroom, which woke him up.

These were all learned after Department of Public Safety officers responded to a domestic violence complaint around 2:30pm last Monday, April 4.

At the scene, police met with the female caller who was calling from Jin Li Store to file the complaint against her boyfriend, Seman.

Responding officers said they observed that the woman’s bottom left eye was swollen and red.

The victim said that Seman punched her face at about 5pm on Sunday, April 3, and told her that if she ever tells anyone about the abuse, he’d kill her.

On April 5, investigators met with the victim again for a follow-up interview where they learned more about Seman’s alleged abuse. The most recent incident allegedly happened on March 29, prior to the victim calling the police.

The victim said she had woken up to use the restroom and her bedroom door made a squeaky noise, causing to wake Seman up. Seman angrily told her that she shouldn’t be making a noise.

Then, while the victim was using the toilet, Seman allegedly entered the restroom and slapped her on the head, yanked her hair, and used both his hands to push off the toilet.

The victim said Seman then instructed her to put her face in the toilet and when she did so, Seman flushed the toilet twice before threatening to kill her brutally and that he would send the video to her mother.

The victim said she was initially supposed to go to Guam on Wednesday, March 2, but Seman did not allow her to leave Saipan because she had a lot of bruises on her body. Seman allegedly took the victim’s passport, social security card, and PenFed card and refused to give them back to her.

On Sunday, March 13, the victim said she cooked noodles for Seman and he complained that they were dry before throwing the bowl of noodles at her face.

After that, Seman allegedly got up and used his right leg to kick the woman on the left side of her stomach about 10 times while also using his right hand to punch her.

After Seman was done hitting her for about 45 minutes, she said he instructed her to get on her knees and to eat the noodles off the floor.

Then on Saturday, March 19, the victim said she asked Seman’s sister to drop her off at the Commonwealth Health Center because she was vomiting blood. There, it was learned that the victim had fractured bones on her left and right cheeks and on the top right portion of her eyebrows.

The victim stated that she told Seman’s father about what she had learned from the doctors and told him that she didn’t want to go back to their residence.

However, Seman’s father allegedly told her that Seman wouldn’t be at their residence so she returned home. But when she got there, Seman was there, she said.