LITERARY NOOK
April is National Poetry Month
Tag: AD, BC, National Poetry Month
April Fools and their Foolish Rush
“Fools rush in where angels fear to tread.”
—written by Alexander Pope in 1771 at 22 years old
April fools rush in not knowing where to begin
helter-skelter across their failing memory banks
making noise and talking trash about silly sins
playing with your mind pulling lots of pranks
April fools are always out there just look around
giving you a hard time about things you believe
they make you wonder if your reasoning is sound
and you just can’t wait until these fools will leave
April fools keep up foolishness all summer long
leaving beer cans and trash at all the beach parks
always singing the same old ‘I’ll get it later’ song
always leave a mess when going home after dark
You’ll know when you see them on local bar stools
always ready with plenty of BS those April Fools.
Foolish Fables on Mortals Cables
“Lord , what fools these mortals be!” is used in William Shakespeare’s play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Originally from Lucius Annaeus Seneca the Younger, a Roman Stoic philosopher, statesman, and dramatist, who was born 5 BC and died 65 AD.
I can’t remember how long I stayed up on the Big
Rock Candy Mountain, or where it was or when I
went up or when I came back down. My canoe was
aluminum, the Lake of Stew was hot, and Whisky
Lake was a short portage away. I made frequent trips.
My fellow teacher, Little Miss Muffet, got mad at me
when I called her a honey muffin. When a spider sat
down beside her as she drank more hard cider she said
the pumpkin cupcakes always made her much wider.
When the cow jumped over the moon it dropped some
cow plops a little too soon. All the ‘woke’ astronomers.
sent out an All-Points Bulletin, letting folks know there
would be BS bull shooting meteor shower storms on
the way. They advised staying inside or if you go out
wear a hat night and day to avoid the drops of spray.