Local influencers collaborate on Japan promo

By
|
Posted on Apr 03 2023

Tag:
Share

In a first-of-a-kind four-way collaboration, Saipan will be the focus of attention on Instagram this weekend as @lealeaguam_jp teams up with @crowneplazaresortsaipan and local influencers @saipan_kaoru and @ayaka_maru.saipan to showcase the island to the Japan market.

The Insta-live collaboration kicked off yesterday, Sunday, with @lealeaguam_jp at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, followed by @saipan_kaoru on the same day taking the lead in showcasing some of the island’s historical sites and the stunning sunset.

The collaboration continues today, Monday, from 4pm to 5pm, with @ayaka_maru.saipan taking the group on a leisurely walk to her favorite restaurants and stores in Garapan.

With Japan’s Golden Week and summer vacation approaching and the combined reach of the influencers, the collaboration is a great opportunity to showcase the island to the Japan market. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

United-
0

United Airlines launches fare sale to Japan

Posted On Mar 13 2023
, By
0

PAMC stands firm vs Japan plan to dump nuke wastewater

Posted On Mar 03 2023
, By
0

MVA, United co-op promotions increase Japan travel demand

Posted On Feb 15 2023
, By
0

NMI gains $2.7M exposure value on Japan’s ‘Tabi Salad’

Posted On Feb 06 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support expanding military tourism in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 28, 2023

Posted On Mar 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 27, 2023

Posted On Mar 27 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 24. 2023

Posted On Mar 24 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 3, 2023, 1:45 PM
Rain
Rain
26°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:11 AM
sunset: 6:29 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune