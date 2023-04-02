Local influencers collaborate on Japan promo

Share











In a first-of-a-kind four-way collaboration, Saipan will be the focus of attention on Instagram this weekend as @lealeaguam_jp teams up with @crowneplazaresortsaipan and local influencers @saipan_kaoru and @ayaka_maru.saipan to showcase the island to the Japan market.

The Insta-live collaboration kicked off yesterday, Sunday, with @lealeaguam_jp at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, followed by @saipan_kaoru on the same day taking the lead in showcasing some of the island’s historical sites and the stunning sunset.

The collaboration continues today, Monday, from 4pm to 5pm, with @ayaka_maru.saipan taking the group on a leisurely walk to her favorite restaurants and stores in Garapan.

With Japan’s Golden Week and summer vacation approaching and the combined reach of the influencers, the collaboration is a great opportunity to showcase the island to the Japan market. (PR)