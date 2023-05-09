Aqua Zumba at Aqua Resort Club

Share











Get your swimsuits ready and let the rhythm of the water take control in the first ever Aqua Zumba led by M2 Fitness at the Aqua Resort Saipan.

Looking to spice things up with your workout routine or just looking for something fun to do and get your blood pumping? Make your way to the ARC poolside every Tuesday and Thursday night from 6pm to 7pm, or on Saturday from 5pm to 6pm.

M2 Fitness will help you condition and tone your muscles in the most fun and low-impact way possible with their Aqua Zuma/Aerobic exercise class, perfect for all ages.

Non M2 Fitness members fee is $7 per class or $54 a month, which is 12 classes per participant. For M2 Fitness members, the fee is $5 per class or $40 a month.

After you’ve got your 1-hour workout with the beautiful sunset backdrop, to the beat of the music, and company of your friends and group, indulge in the delicious drinks at the pool bar and enjoy 50% off.

You can also swim until the pool closes at 9pm for just an extra $5.

Mary Grace Bautista, the lead instructor for M2 Fitness, invites the community to try out the first ever Aqua Zumba. “You can avail the special discount at the pool bar and plus, you will burn lots of calories and tone your muscles.”

“So, stay strong, shape it up. Get Fit, don’t quit,” she said.

ARC’s food and beverage manager Marie Ann Razon-Isip said ARC is always coming up with exciting events and promotions for their in-house guests and residents.

She recommends participants to come in at least 30 minutes before each class so there’s ample time to sign up and get ready at the poolside.

Participants should bring their swimwear and change of clothes, a towel, a water bottle, and aqua shoes (optional).

During the first Aqua Zumba class last Thursday, over 30 participants and some hotel guests came out to join in on the water workout. They were seen laughing and having fun as they followed the movements of Bautista who was on the pool deck for everyone to see.

For class details and more information, contact Zin Mary Grace Bautista or check out their Facebook page M2 Fitness and their Instagram @M2_strongzumbamovers, email m2fitnesszm@gmail.com or call/Whatsapp (670)287-4200.