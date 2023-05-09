BULLET POINTS OF PALACIOS’ TRIP

By
|
Posted on May 10 2023
Share

Along with other U.S. insular area governors, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios was in Washington, D.C. last week to attend the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit, organized by the U.S. Department of Commerce, as part of the CNMI’s efforts to attract new investments to the CNMI.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest-profile event dedicated to promoting Foreign Direct Investment in the U.S. and U.S. territories, including the CNMI. This year’s summit featured thousands of attendees representing over 80 markets, as well as over 1,900 foreign investors who have been vetted by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

For the first time, the summit also included an in-person session that specifically focused on investment opportunities in the U.S. territories. During this session, Palacios joined other insular area governors in engaging companies and organizations about the benefits and advantages of investing in the CNMI and other territories. Those who spoke at the session included American Samoa Gov. Lemanu Palepoi Sialega Mauga, Guam Gov. Lourdes “Lou” Leon Guerrero, Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, and U.S. Virgin Islands Lt. Gov. Tregenza A. Roach.

Palacios also spoke at the roundtable event with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo to discuss investment opportunities in the CNMI.

●  Since its inception, SelectUSA has facilitated more than $146 billion in investment, creating and/or retaining over 166,000 U.S. jobs.

●  “The Commonwealth’s participation in this Summit will raise the CNMI’s exposure to hundreds of foreign direct investors that have been screened by the U.S. Department of Commerce,” said Palacios.

● “There are numerous potential industries that we can develop in the CNMI to diversify our economy, and participation in the SelectUSA Summit [was] a timely, cost-effective, and appropriate way to meet with hundreds of pre-selected investors in a single place.”

● Palacios was also invited by the Japan embassy and India embassy who facilitated introductions to investors from those countries. He spoke to more than 200 participants at the Indian Embassy-hosted event.

● Palacios also participated in an event hosted by JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, which is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and other countries.

● Representatives of the U.S. government who participated in the summit included State Secretary Antony Blinken, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House senior advisor and Infrastructure Implementation coordinator Mitch Landrieu, and Reta Jo Lewis, president and chair of the Export–Import Bank of the United States.

●  SelectUSA also promotes and facilitates business investment into the United States by coordinating related federal government agencies to serve as a single point of contact for investors. SelectUSA assists U.S. economic development organizations to compete globally for investment by providing information, a platform for international marketing, and high-level advocacy.

●  According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, “Since the beginning of the Biden administration, companies have committed over $435 billion in private sector investments across the United States—one third of which is attributed to foreign investment—and create good-paying jobs in industries that will boost U.S. competitiveness, rebuild infrastructure, strengthen supply chains, and help build a clean energy economy.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support the idea of elected members of the Public Utilities Commission that will regulate all utility agencies in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

May 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 28, 2023

Posted On Apr 28 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS- April 27, 2023

Posted On Apr 27 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

May 10, 2023, 8:42 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 5:50 AM
sunset: 6:37 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune