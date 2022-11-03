Aquino outlines plan of action

Danny Aquino

Councilman Danny Aquino is running for a seat in the 17th Saipan Municipal Council. Aquino was appointed by Saipan Mayor David Apatang to fill a vacant seat. If elected, he plans to ask the other two successful members to serve as the council’s chairman.

Aquino plans to have a dialogue with the new mayor, the Saipan and Northern Island Delegation, and non-profit organizations to make the council have a greater impact on the villages through collaborative efforts.

Aquino has been involved in islandwide beautification and ground maintenance of tourist attraction sites through collaborative efforts between the Saipan Mayor and the Department of Public Works.

He said the team of James Macaranas and Wenny Haruo assist in maintaining the roadside vegetation on Middle Road, Capitol Hill, Isa Drive, at the Children’s Park in Koblerville, the Ada Gym baseball and soccer field, Cowtown Moto-Cross, and the Sugar King Park, to name a few.

Aquino is the current executive director for the NMI Museum of History and Culture. He is credited for the repairs and transformation of the NMI Museum and for the successful outdoor events that his staff (James, Archie, and Wenny) have done such as the Halloween event with the Rotary Club of Saipan that drew over 2,000 people, the Fiesta Friday, and Easter events.

He stated that he is a hard worker and loves serving the people of the CNMI. “Under my leadership, I want the Council to be directly involved in every village either through village beautification, and health wellness programs,” he said. (PR)

