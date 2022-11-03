Torres donates $100K to NMC Foundation

By
|
Posted on Nov 04 2022
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres donates $100,000 to the Northern Marianas College Foundation on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The money will be used as scholarships to enhance access to higher education for students in the CNMI. In photo with Torres is NMC president Galvin Deleon Guerrero, Ed.D., NMC Foundation chair Ben Babauta, the NMC Board of Regents, NMC Foundation board members, Associated Students of NMC president Anushi Joshi, ASNMC officers, and NMC faculty and staff. (LEIGH GASES)

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres donated yesterday $100,000 to the Northern Marianas College Foundation, with the money to be used for scholarships that will enhance access to higher education for students in the CNMI.

Torres turned over a ceremonial check to, among others, NMC president Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero and NMC Foundation chair Ben Babauta, at the Board of Regents conference room at the NMC campus in As Terlaje.

The governor’s donation was prompted in part by a question raised at an ] Oct. 19 town hall meeting hosted by NMC, when he was asked about his plans for students who may otherwise not be qualified for scholarship funds to be able to get financial assistance.

At the town hall meeting, Torres said he will be giving $100,000 to the NMC Foundation so that the college can help students who are not qualified for other scholarship programs.

At the check presentation yesterday, Torres said, “An educated community is best for all of us, and, by giving opportunity for every student who calls the CNMI home, it only benefits all of us…”

Babauta said that NMC used to have scholarships under the NMC Foundation “and that’s something that we want to revive.”

“This is really truly [remarkable] for our students… We have over 1,300 students now, it’s growing really fast,” he added.

Deleon Guerrero the donation basically completes the Proa Promise. “That promise is 100% met and that’s something that we’re going to work very closely with the Board of Regents and the foundation to fulfill, and it really does fulfill the promise of higher education…”

The “Proa Promise Program” provides NMC students a “last-dollar scholarship,” meaning the program will cover the cost of tuition and mandatory fees that are not covered by the Pell grant, other federal financial aid, CNMI Scholarship grants, municipal scholarships (Saipan Higher Education Financial Aid, Tinian Municipal Scholarship, or Rota Municipal Scholarship), military educational benefits, and private scholarships.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 2, 2022

Posted On Nov 02 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

November 4, 2022, 10:48 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:14 AM
sunset: 5:47 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune