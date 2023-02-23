Are we ready? Part III

Share











The CNMI invested millions of dollars into the resumption of tourism—our only economic driver—but that hasn’t turned out as planned due to other factors, one of which was the forced closure of many of the CNMI’s establishments, many of which remain closed to this day, leaving many to wonder; are we even ready for the return of tourists?

When driving around Saipan, almost everywhere you look, you’ll notice once thriving establishments that have closed up shop and remain closed to this day. The lavish dole-out of government funds has not exactly made it easy for these establishments to reopen.

In addition, you’ll also see resorts that have been forced to close its doors to the public due to the unforeseen circumstances brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The once charming Kanoa Resort, for example, remains on standby in case of another COVID-19 surge. The Mariana Resort & Spa remains offline.

The once-bustling Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC Resort Casino in Garapan was also one of the CNMI’s most controversial tourist spots but today, its once mesmerizing interior is gloomy and almost spooky after being closed for more than two years. At night, the place resembles a ghost town—creepy and dark. In the southern side of Saipan, the San Antonio Resort to this day remains unfinished and is an eyesore.

The most saddening sight of all is the Paseo de Marianas. The once-crowded square is now merely a shadow of what it once was. The once-lively streets of Paseo de Marianas have been reduced to rubble and it has been closed off to the public as it is a construction site.

However, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. According to CNMI Office of Planning and Development deputy director and Garapan Revitalization Task Force chair Christopher A. Concepcion, although Paseo seems to be in ruins right now, the means will justify the ends as the revitalization of the Garapan Square will ultimately transform the Garapan Core into a premier destination.

“The Garapan Revitalization Project aims to transform the Garapan Core into a premier family-friendly destination, featuring a wide range of shopping, dining, entertainment, civic and commercial uses in a world-class beach resort setting that is attractive for visitors and residents,” he said.

The long-term goal of the project, Concepcion said, is to make Garapan Square even better than before.

“Garapan will reaffirm its claim as the center of economic activity and the heart of the tourism industry for the Commonwealth. The project will resurface and repave 12 streets within the Core, construct new sidewalks and curbs, add 350 new public parking spaces, and add new lighting and tropical landscaping throughout the project area. The long-term goal is to improve the public rights of way and create an atmosphere that is conducive for businesses to open, renovate, or expand. The Paseo de Marianas will once again become the main street in Garapan featuring wider sidewalks with shade trees and two-way traffic to allow for better circulation. This is arguably the most important infrastructure-related project happening in the CNMI today because the long-term effects on our economy will be tremendous,” he said.