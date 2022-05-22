Army and Marine Corps service: A legacy that now spans multiple generations of Chamorros from the Marianas

By
|
Posted on May 23 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Thousands of our people died from being caught in the middle of World War II as the Americans and Japanese engaged in fierce fighting throughout the Marianas. Some of our immediate relatives, including my uncle, was a combat guide, leading search and capture missions during 1944, looking for Japanese military personnel hiding in the jungles of Guam. 

The enduring presence of the Army and Marine Corps over the decades has prompted and enticed many generations of Chamorros to serve in these organizations. Our people have made and continue to leave an indelible impact on the broader Army and Marine Corps communities, spanning from the Korean conflict to the Vietnam conflict and beyond. Active-duty personnel and Army and Marine Corps veterans understand this intimately. 

Our Mariana Islands chain and broader western Pacific region have evolved to become one of the most important regions to the United States national security community, not just for the Navy or Air Force, but equally for the Army and the Marines, America’s major land-based combat organizations. This has taken place without the full consent and approval of our Chamorro people. 

Military land forces stationed in the Pacific and Asiatic areas are necessary now and in the future
Army and Marine Corps units are distributed throughout our region because they are responsible for working with key partner nations and communities. Soldiers and Marines are needed to deter hot war, secure shorelines, manage information, and fight from the sea on ships. Work undertaken by the Americans, including the Army and Marine Corps, focuses on building multinational military operations training, using technology to further strengthen partnerships, and being ready to fight when localized contingencies happen. 

Close to 200,000 American military personnel are currently in our Pacific Asiatic region, west of the international date line. 

Members of the Army and Marine Corps provide readily recognizable representations of American might, national will, and commitment in support of broad American and ally interests in our backyard. We should also remember that America, as the key superpower in the area, cannot underwrite area security by itself because the overall effort is too expensive and daunting. The American public will not allow the United States to go at it alone. 

The Philippines, as just one example, has publicly signaled that it plans to deepen its ties with China’s militarily once President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is sworn into office. Should this take place, our entire island chain will become even more important from the American national security viewpoint because of our proximity to China and East Asia. 

Guam and the Northern Marianas fall outside of this nation state ally foreign affairs paradigm because our island chain is an American bastion of militarized colonial status. This political architecture is grossly antiquated and need to change to reflect authentic participatory American democratic practices. 

Some points to remember about the Army and Marine Corps 
Ground-based war operations in landlocked Iraq and Afghanistan have consumed our consciousness over the past 20 years. Things are now changing. American military forces have been making major efforts to reposition and strengthen themselves throughout our Deep Pacific Blue Ocean continent. 

The Army and Marines, in particular, want to remain most relevant in our Pacific region as China grows its national power. The Air Force and Navy have an easier time selling their relevance to the American public when it comes to fighting and protecting expansive American interests found throughout the Blue Ocean continent. The Army and Marine Corps are perceived to have a more difficult time doing this for a variety of reasons. 

The significance of our Marianas Islands
chain cannot and must not be underappreciated by and from the American national and international security perch

Guam alone will house 10% of the total Marine Corps personnel count stationed west of the international date line in the Pacific. This percentage doesn’t include head counts when preparations for actual wartime scenario force structure inflows of people are required. 

Tinian and Pagan will become key operational hubs for testing out new Army and Marine Corps concepts of operations for future wars. This will place substantial stress on Tinian and Pagan natural resource corridors, which will stress Chamorro cultural resource corridors. Saipan will become a central location toward ensuring that American military will is carried out and prevails.

Guam is home to roughly 8% of the total American Army military personnel force structure count located west of the international date line. Guam is a key area to prepare, support, receive, stage, and deploy soldiers for war. Guam personnel work with major Army units based out of Hawaii, Japan, South Korea, Alaska, Washington state, and elsewhere. 

Both the Army and Marines are looking for ways to continually improve upon their logistical prowess for future tactical operations using our Mariana Islands as the principal shore base constellation. For better or worse, our Mariana Islands will receive and see some of the best weapons and personnel that America can produce, but as most of us are aware, many key quality-of-life elements will be compromised for our Chamorro people and our total environment. 

Key takeaways
The Pacific Asiatic space has been and continues to remain under the broad American security military and intelligence umbrella. This has been the case for over seven decades. 

America is the world’s most lethal superpower and has unilaterally determined that our Pacific Asiatic region is the most important strategic part of the world. Our ancient Chamorro Pacific Islander civilization is located smack in the middle of this superpower interpretation. 

As a result, the need to train, equip and prepare soldiers and Marines for war sponsored by the United States is needed. 

We cannot leave the Chinese, North Korean, and Russian militaries free to do as they choose because our Mariana Islands are long-held bastions of American control and military influence. It is a fact that our island chain runs the risk of being attacked by a foreign power. 

This is both a dangerous and very real proposition for our ancient Chamorro people and for all American military resources currently placed throughout our beautiful island chain named after Queen Mariana. 

Rick Arriola Perez | Author
Rick Arriola Perez used to serve in the U.S. military and has work experiences in public policy research and public affairs. He is passionate about national security and geopolitics and runs a newsletter called Guam Affairs at guamaffairs.substack.com. For questions or comments, contact Perez at rickp7839@gmail.com.

Related Posts

0

2022 Liberation Day Parade to mark 76 years of freedom

Posted On May 20 2022
, By

Jury selection cancelled

Posted On May 05 2022
, By
0

The Marines

Posted On May 02 2022
, By
0

GCEA thanks the community for making the Marianas a better place to live

Posted On Apr 29 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for in November?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 19, 2022

Posted On May 19 2022
Community

Precinct 2 spring cleanup this Saturday 

Posted On May 18 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 23, 2022, 6:04 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune