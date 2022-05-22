Pacific Mini Games preparations ‘going down the wire’

By
|
Posted on May 23 2022

Tag:
Share

Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta said except for the hammer cage, the Oleai track and field is essentially done and ready to host the athletics event of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022. ( MARK RABAGO )

With exactly 24 days to go before the opening of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022, the CNMI is rushing to complete the competition sites for all nine sports that will be held for the quadrennial event.

“Quite exciting as according to our Pacific Games Council CEO Andrew Minogue ‘we’re pretty much ahead compared to other Games deliveries [in the past]. With 27 days away it looks like it’s going to be down to the wire. We will deliver by June 1st everything will be set and done and will start installing our logistics—our container offices, our huge tent for the medic, and also our broadcasting,” said Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta.

Babauta then proceeded to do a rundown of what level of readiness the sports venues are currently in, starting with athletics.

“The track itself is completed. The hammer cage foundation is done and we’re just waiting for the curing and then erect the cage. That should be done in the next couple of days and that completes the track and field.”

He admitted that the MGOC is still chasing some general repairs on the badminton venue at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

Mini Games Organizing Committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta said the Francisco “Tan’ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field is 95% finished. Photo shows construction workers working on the venue’s press box. (MARK RABAGO)

“Nevertheless we’re doing everything in our power to make sure that we deliver at least the minimum [requirements for badminton]. The air-conditioning is installed and ready to be energized. We just need to get the right voltage and transformers there and the general repair within the gym. We need to remove all the basketball gyms and the posts as well.”

For baseball, Babauta said they’re on target as the Francisco “Tan’Ko” M. Palacios Baseball Field is 95% done.

“It’s being manicured as you can see yourself. The perimeter fence is also completed. The press box is finishing as they’ve start running the fiber optic cable thanks to IT&E. The dugout is quite easy and they’re erecting the poles now. The lights are 80% complete there’s just 1 or 2 more poles left. The scoreboard is on the way and it’s arriving on May 27 and will install it right away upon arrival.”

He said the resurfacing of the American Memorial Park tennis courts is ongoing and is expected to be completed by May 27. For the meantime, national tennis players’ training have been moved to the Pacific Islands Club tennis courts in San Antonio.

“About 85% of the beach volleyball venue is complete. Just a little bit of the area there that [sand] needs to be sifted and reposition the volleyball net poles based on the last dry run.”

Babauta added that Tinian is also excited to host the consolation games for beach volleyball and that they’ve relocated the site to Tachogna Beach instead of Jones Beach because there’s more space for spectators and more sand on the former.

Thankfully, he said, vandals have stopped stealing the anchors needed to float the competition lanes for the Mini Games’ outrigger competition.

“Va’a is ready as we got all the main anchors in. We did a dry run last weekend and it’s pretty cool. We were missing 3 or 4 anchors but we reordered and thanks to Fishguyz Scuba & Charter we’ve replaced them. It’s additional cost to us but it is what it is. Hopefully nobody out there tampers again with our anchors so we could complete our huge event in va’a.”

For golf, Babauta said Coral Ocean Point has been ready obviously for months now and ready to host the region’s best par-busters

Like the people of Tinian, the island of Rota is also ready to welcome triathletes for the Mini Games.

“Rota is pretty much set and they’re quite excited in welcoming athletes for the triathlon event there,” said Babauta.

For weightlifting, the MGOC CEO said the Marianas High School Gymnasium will once again have temperature control after its air-conditioning units were knocked off by successive typhoons.

“As we speak MHS is being airconditioned again. It’s a temporary unit thanks to Chong’s Corp. which managed to install two 30-ton refurbished units.”

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Atkins Kroll donates $55,000 to Pacific Mini Games

Posted On May 20 2022
, By
Mini-Games
0

Catering company donates to Pacific Mini Games

Posted On May 13 2022
, By
0

Athlete moms to compete in 2022 Pacific Mini Games

Posted On May 06 2022
, By
Mini
0

Wanted: 1,000 volunteers for Pacific Mini Games

Posted On May 05 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for in November?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

Precinct 5 lawmakers hold 3rd Kagman Trash Drop-off

Posted On Apr 28 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 20, 2022

Posted On May 20 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 19, 2022

Posted On May 19 2022
Community

Precinct 2 spring cleanup this Saturday 

Posted On May 18 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

May 23, 2022, 6:05 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:41 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune