Army retiree mag features Tinian JROTC cadet article

Share







After reviewing samples of her work, cadet Capt. Dea Patio of the Tinian High School’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps was chosen by the U.S. Army Cadet Command to write an article for the Army Echoes magazine, the U.S. Army’s newsletter for retired soldiers, surviving spouses and their families.

A dedicated cadet, Patio has been part of the Tinian JROTC program for the past three years and is the current Stallion Battalion public affairs officer, or S5. Her article for the magazine, which was published in April, discussed the impact of the U.S. Army JROTC program on her community, school, and herself.

“It was not difficult [to think] of how the program has positively impacted the community of Tinian, my school, and myself…,” said Patio when asked for her thoughts about writing the article. “This program has done so much for me and I tried my best to elaborate on how much JROTC taught me and helped shape me into the person I am today.”

This wasn’t the first time for Patio to represent the Stallion Battalion and the CNMI as a whole with her writing. Her previous articles, such as the Field of Heroes article that was posted on the U.S. Army JROTC website, highlighted her writing talent and was not only the first article from the Stallion Battalion to be featured on the U.S. Army JROTC Cadet Command website, but also the first article from any battalion in the CNMI to be posted there. She has had several other works, such as the Health Field Day article as well as the ongoing series about Tinian JROTC alumni—both of which are available on the Tinian Stallion Battalion website and Facebook page. Her Army Echoes article was also due to be posted on the website once it was released last month.

Being chosen out of hundreds of cadets across America, Patio recognizes the significance of this opportunity. “When I was told the news from Captain Santos, I was over the moon. It is truly an honor to be able to represent JROTC and the Stallion Battalion.”(Samantha Sandbergen)