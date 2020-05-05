Song eyes collegiate play

Posted on May 06 2020
Ken Song, seen here returning a shot to Robbie Schorr during a local tournament at the Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan tennis courts, is hoping to play in the collegiate ranks. (Contributed Photo)

Pacific Games gold medalist Ken Song has completed his junior tennis career and wishes to continue playing in the collegiate level.

“I am graduating this year and will be attending Sewanee The University of the South. I’ve been in contact with the tennis coach and he is interested, but still needs me to try out when I get there,” the Saipan International School senior said.

The Sewanee Tigers compete in the Southern Athletic Association in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II and against Birmingham-Southern College, Centre College, Hendrix College, Millsaps College, Oglethorpe University, Berry College, and Rhodes College.

Song is aiming to suit up for Sewanee after representing the CNMI in several regional competitions in the last five years.

The recent one was the 2019 Pacific Games in Apia, Samoa where he worked with fellow college-bound athlete Robbie Schorr and pro player Colin Sinclair in handing the CNMI a gold medal in the men’s team event.

“That was a fun and new experience. It’s great to be able to win the gold medal for the CNMI and I thank Colin and Robbie for that,” Song said.

Though he appreciated the opportunity to don the CNMI colors in the Pacific Games, Song treasured more the chance of playing for the Commonwealth’s junior team and competing in the North Pacific Regional Championships and the Pacific Oceania Junior Championships.

“I wouldn’t say I have any particular moment or win, but the summers I spent competing for the CNMI will always be engraved in me. I’ve made so many friends and really became who I am because of those trips. I’ll definitely never forget all those times we went to Guam and Fiji to represent the CNMI. They will always be one of my fondest memories,” said Song.

The CNMI Junior Tennis Team players and coach Jeff Race celebrate after winning the Nations Cup in the 2017 Pacific Oceania Junior Championships in Fiji. (Contributed Photo)

Besides seeing action in the North Pacific event and the POJC, Song also played in junior events in Australia and ITF Juniors competitions in Fiji and Saipan. He was also a member of the Pacific Oceania Team that advanced to the finals of the 2018 Junior Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Pre-Qualifying Event in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

When not playing tennis, Song is busy with his middle distance runs and has earned his share of victories in local and interscholastic races. Last year, Song represented the CNMI in the 2019 Asia Pacific Invitational Cross-Country Championships in Japan and was awarded an All-Island Team honors after making it to the Top 15 (among the more than 100 finishers from Japan, Guam, and the CNMI). He was the first Commonwealth runner to complete the 5K course after timing in at 18:23.2 for the No. 12 spot overall in the boys division.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
