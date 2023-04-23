Arrivals up 189% in March

Share











According to the Marianas Visitors Authority, arrivals to the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota grew 189% to 12,005 visitors in March 2023, compared to 4,155 visitors received in March 2022.

Overall, visitor arrivals in the Marianas are 58% lower year-to-date compared to fiscal year 2019 before the pandemic. However, year-to-date arrivals this fiscal year have already exceed the total number of visitors received last fiscal year, indicating a continued upward tick in arrivals.

Visitor arrivals from South Korea reached 9,356 compared to 2,832 in March last year. Arrivals dipped compared to the first two months of this year as full-service carrier Asiana Airlines suspended flights from Seoul to Saipan on March 4. However, the airline will resume four flights a week beginning on April 27, becoming daily in July through Aug. 23. Jeju Air and T’Way also operate flights from Seoul. Overall, by the end of fiscal year 2023 the number of available air seats from Korea is projected to be restored to 80% of the number available before the pandemic.

The Marianas received 471 visitors from Japan in March 2023 compared to 15 visitors in March 2022. While recovering this market is a priority, the MVA was delayed in rolling out promotions as it had to identify a new funding source for upcoming programs. The MVA continues to face the obstacles of a strong U.S. dollar and a Japan national travel discount program that offers up to 20% discount to encourage domestic—rather than outbound—travel. On April 5 the MVA held its annual Marianas Seminar & Webinar in Tokyo to meet personally with travel agents, media, and other travel partners, and bookings are picking up in April. The Japan Association of Travel Agents is planning to roll out its overseas travel promotion plan in May, and MVA has extended its “Marianacation” promotion through August.

China, which rivalled South Korea as a top source market of the Marianas prior to the pandemic, marked only 58 visitors. Due to geopolitical concerns with the China market, at this time the MVA is anticipating to determine the feasibility of opening new source markets. In March the Marianas also received 934 visitors from the U.S., 890 visitors from Guam, and a combined 296 visitors from all other markets. (MVA)