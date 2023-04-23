‘Moments with Mom’ photo competition underway

Share











As the celebration of Mother’s Day nears, TanHoldings Corp. is inviting all members of the community to share a snapshot moment with their moms in the “Moments with Mom” photo competition, which began Friday last week and will continue until May 10, 2023.

The competition seeks to highlight and celebrate the most important women in our lives, as well as spread the joy of Mother’s Day. The competition is also being held as part of TanHolding’s celebration of its 50th anniversary.

As the competition’s main host, TanHoldings is partnering with Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan and will be awarding 50 winners with a one-night accommodation gift certificate from Crowne Plaza Resort, which will include a free breakfast and dinner for two. The winners’ photo entries will also be printed in the May 12, 2023, edition of Saipan Tribune in a special Mother’s Day section.

All interested individuals must simply submit a photo of themselves and their mom, along with a brief caption, their mother’s name and their contact information. Only one entry per person or family will accepted, and selfies are allowed. The final day of submissions will be on May 10, 2023, until 5pm. Entries may be submitted via email at rina_robles@tanholdings.com, or delivered personally at the Tan Siu Lin Foundation office on the second floor of the JP Center Building in Garapan. For more information contact Robles at (670) 235-0561, Ext. 118.