Atalig: Errors delay release of advance child tax credit

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig disclosed last week that they experience a slight delay in their disbursements of the monthly advance or increased child tax credit because of a lot of errors.

Speaking at the governor’s radio press briefing, Atalig said they had been informed by Bank of Guam, which is the government’s bank, that Finance has to take an extra day or two to verify every account because BOG is imposing new fees if Finance’s ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are inaccurate.

“We’ve been getting a lot of errors in people’s bank accounts every week with every disbursement that we do with ACH,” he said.

Last September, Finance distributed $882,000 in payments of the advance or increased tax credit through direct deposit and checks.

The CNMI is authorized to make monthly payments of the advance or increased child tax credit to eligible families amounting to $250 or $300, depending on the age of the child. The payments will be up to December 2021.

Atalig said that in their review, they corrected over 100 accounts and that people are submitting and requesting every day for their advanced child tax credits and so they become new participants in this program. Atalig said all those verifications need to be done.

He, however, has been told that the disbursements for direct deposits were already out as they’ve already finalized the review.

Heading to the holiday season, he said they are doing their best to get out all these advance child tax credit checks and CNMI stimulus cards that are still pending.

“My staff are really working hard, trying to get these (checks/cards) out and to help our community,” he said.