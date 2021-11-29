Atalig: Errors delay release of advance child tax credit

By
|
Posted on Nov 30 2021
Share

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig disclosed last week that they experience a slight delay in their disbursements of the monthly advance or increased child tax credit because of a lot of errors.

Speaking at the governor’s radio press briefing, Atalig said they had been informed by Bank of Guam, which is the government’s bank, that Finance has to take an extra day or two to verify every account because BOG is imposing new fees if Finance’s ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers are inaccurate.

“We’ve been getting a lot of errors in people’s bank accounts every week with every disbursement that we do with ACH,” he said.

Last September, Finance distributed $882,000 in payments of the advance or increased tax credit through direct deposit and checks.

The CNMI is authorized to make monthly payments of the advance or increased child tax credit to eligible families amounting to $250 or $300, depending on the age of the child. The payments will be up to December 2021.

Atalig said that in their review, they corrected over 100 accounts and that people are submitting and requesting every day for their advanced child tax credits and so they become new participants in this program. Atalig said all those verifications need to be done.

He, however, has been told that the disbursements for direct deposits were already out as they’ve already finalized the review.

Heading to the holiday season, he said they are doing their best to get out all these advance child tax credit checks and CNMI stimulus cards that are still pending.

“My staff are really working hard, trying to get these (checks/cards) out and to help our community,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With the increasing number of community transmission cases of COVID-19 in the CNMI, should the government raise the Community Vulnerability Level from Green?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 30, 2021

Posted On Nov 30 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 26, 2021

Posted On Nov 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 24, 2021

Posted On Nov 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 30, 2021, 6:08 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 26°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune