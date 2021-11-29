Open letter to the members of the Democratic Party in the Commonwealth

Share











I write to express two things: my disappointment in the party’s leadership and to urge the direction of inclusion and participation of our members and those who support our vision and values.

As a long-time member of the CNMI Democratic Party, I express my disappointment in chairwoman Nola Hix and her vice chairman for their very unwelcoming and disrespectful treatment of me during the Central Executive Committee meeting with Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang on Oct. 24, 2021. My brother, former senator Herman R. Deleon Guerrero, who is a party leader and CEC member, requested that I attend the CEC meeting on his behalf to present and voice his position in ways the Democratic Party may win the 2022 gubernatorial general election in this important meeting.

The CEC was meeting with Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and Mayor David Apatang for the possibility of collaborating with them in the 2022 gubernatorial general election, that offers opportunity for both camps to win and prevail in their goal and aspiration in putting an end to corruption, restoring transparency, accountability, integrity and putting our government back in the hands of our people. As we know, Lt. Governor Palacios and Mayor Apatang have stepped away from the Republican Party’s disappointing direction of privilege and exclusion.

I joined the meeting, in progress, as the CEC members were seated and listening to Lt. Gov. Palacios. Soon after taking my seat, CEC vice chairman Dan Quitugua approached me and said, “Get out.” I was shocked and surprised so I asked, “Why?” He replied, “This is private meeting for CEC only,” to which I said “I am CEC” and he said, “No, you are not CEC, you have to get out.” Because Lt. Gov. Palacios was speaking, our exchange was hushed and in a whispering tone, without any argument or commotion. I remained quiet and said nothing. Dan Quitugua stepped away but then, a few seconds later, to my shock and surprise, from across the room, chairwoman Nola Hix, stood up and without any respect to Lt. Gov. Palacios, who was addressing the CEC, said, “Uncle Pete, you have to go out.” I stood up and told her I am here as a proxy for my brother, Herman. She replied, “No proxy here. You have to get out.” No one objected to my presence, including Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang. Upset and concerned over the situation, I told Nola Hix twice, “You are a bad leader,” then walked out and left the place peacefully, causing no commotion or disruption.

Afterward, I was hoping that Nola Hix would call me to meet and discuss what happened. To my surprise and even greater disappointment, she sent WhatsApp messages to several persons about the CEC meeting where I was excluded. She wrote, “Uncle Pete Paduna attended our CEC meeting uninvited. He is neither a CEC member nor did any of our member contact me directly to allow him to attend as their proxy. I am upset that he attended our meeting and disrupted our meeting with his outburst and called me a ‘bad leader’ in front of our guests, Arnold/Dave. Unacceptable. Someone needs to put him in check and I would suggest your group disassociate. He is toxic. This is not his time.”

Hix called me “toxic”, and “not my time,” etc. Unbelievable. Her messaging behind my back demonstrated how deceitful she is and her manners toward me on that day was disgraceful, unprofessional, disrespectful, and unwelcoming. Not necessarily that I was former speaker of the House of Representatives but as an elder at least, she should show sign of “respect and decency” toward me, and also, to my brother, former senator Herman R. Deleon Guerrero, who sent me to attend the meeting as his proxy. Unfortunately, chairwoman Nola Hix denied Herman representation in such an important meeting with Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and Mayor David Apatang.

As I stated, the Democratic Party is one of collaboration, consensus and inclusion. I’m sure it is obvious to anyone reading this that Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang are not members of the Democratic Party. They are independent candidates. However, they were at the meeting discussing the possibility of collaborating with us Democrats for reason stated herein. I did not ask to be there. I was there at the request of my brother Herman, a CEC member and long-time Democratic Party leader, to support the Palacios/Apatang proposal mentioned above. Because chairwoman Nola Hix told me to go out, I was there in that meeting for a very short time only. I was not disruptive; Nola was. Would we call someone who ejects a senior fellow party member who tells someone to “Get out” a good leader? I would describe her attitude as “an angry person with a mixed personality and misinformed.”

Chairwoman Nola Hix on Oct. 24 (ironically United Nations Day in our history) was not a leader of welcome or inclusion at a meeting to consider the inclusion of those who may wish to join our cause for our Commonwealth.

No man or woman is an island. The Democratic Party is one built on collaboration, consensus and inclusion rather than exclusion and preference as with the other party. For these reasons, also, that I write to express my support for the inclusion and participation by our members and those who support our vision and values. I urge the CEC members of the Democratic Party to consider the path of inclusion and participation, especially with those in the Party who have experience and yet who simply are present to listen and support. As we know, the lesson in election history was the “Friends of Lang and Jesse” who, like today, were disenchanted members of the Republican Party and were frustrated with that Party’s governor running for re-election. Were they registered Democrats? No, they were not. But they supported Froilan Tenorio and Jesse Borja as they were welcomed by our Party to receive their support. What happened as a result of that? Froilan Tenorio and Jesse Borja were elected governor and lieutenant governor, respectively. What would Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang think of a party leader who summarily ejects a senior party member before them?

Why did chairwoman Nola Hix call this CEC meeting? I know that it was to address Lt. Gov. Palacios’ and Mayor Apatang’s letter of Oct. 21, 2021, proposing the possibility of working together or to team up with them in the interest of “putting an end to corruption, restoring transparency, accountability and integrity, and to put our government back in the hands of our people.” Who would not want to be part of that meeting in the Democratic Party? I do. Unfortunately, chairwoman Nola Hix denied me, and my brother Herman, the opportunity to say so and support the Party’s efforts at such an important meeting with Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang. A lost opportunity, unfortunately.

As “Democrats,” are we not supposed to take part in the “pros and cons” discussion on Palacios/Apatang’s proposal for its approval or disapproval? We welcome transparency and open discourse, don’t we? The Democratic Party is not just the CEC and we know that. But the issue is the lost opportunity on Oct. 24. We, as Democrats, are on the same boat as Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang, and that is to fight hard to put an end to corruption, restoring transparency, accountability, and integrity, and to put our government back in the hands of our people.

Regarding the selection and approval of the gubernatorial candidate for the Democratic Party, was it handled in a “fair and square” way amongst the other potential or prospective candidates who also submitted their intent but whose names were withheld from us Democrats by chairwoman Nola Hix and vice chairman Dan Quitugua? Some may wonder whether it was handled with exclusion or with transparency. Today, that no longer matters. They have selected and approved a person of their choice as the Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate for the 2022 general election. This candidate may be supported by those members who stayed with the party, but not because of chairwoman Nola Hix and vice chairman Dan Quitugua and the select few members of the CEC. The Democratic Party has no true leaders and stand on very shaky ground.

Under the questionable leadership of chairwoman Nola Hix, Dan Quitugua, and the selected few CEC members, many Democrats, including myself, are leaving the party to join and follow a winning team—the “Palacios/Apatang Camp.”

I remain committed and will never let anyone deter me from the express desire and hope voiced by many of our people in the Commonwealth. It is the mission and vision that was adopted by the Democratic Party and shared openly and genuinely by Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios and Mayor David Apatang: “to putting an end to corruption, restoring transparency, accountability, integrity, and to put our government back in the hands of our people” This is our people’s expressed desire and hope to happen for the betterment of our people in the Commonwealth. Winning this mission, of which the Democratic Party and Palacios/Apatang are fighting for, is by collaboration, consensus and inclusion rather than exclusion. This possibility was seen, recognized, and offered by Lt. Gov. Palacios and Mayor Apatang to us Democrats on Oct. 24, 2021; however, it was railroaded, turned down, and was not entertained by chairwoman Nola Hix, Dan Quitugua and the select few CEC members, without examining or exploring its fullest potential in winning the 2022 gubernatorial general election, unfortunately.

Pedro Rogolifoi Deleon Guerrero

Garapan, Saipan