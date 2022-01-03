Atalig says $80M ARPA money already spent last fiscal year

By
|
Posted on Jan 04 2022
Share

Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig said Thursday the CNMI government has accumulated over $80 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds last fiscal year that were spent mainly for “provisions of government.”

In response to an inquiry about ARPA funds during a radio press briefing, Atalig said the $80 million is just off the top of his head but they will release to the media the exact figures as soon as their staff prepares everything.

He said the “provisions of government” refers to Section 603C of ARPA, which allows the government to recover and get assistance through ARPA for lost revenues.

“And that’s identified by saying where we’re at in terms of our revenues compared to pre-pandemic budget level,” he said.

Atalig said they expended close to $80 million last fiscal year in their ARPA mainly to bring back over 160 people that were furloughed and putting their salaries 100% on that funding.

He said they also lifted austerity when they got the ARPA funding and that allowed the government employees to get 100% of their salary in terms of hours.

He said 20% of every government employee’s salary is covered by ARPA until they get through this COVID-19 pandemic or until ARPA funding allows them.

“I will be coming out with a report in next couple of weeks with more details,” he said.

The CNMI government received in May 2021 $481.9 million in ARPA that was allocated to the Commonwealth. The ARPA money provides emergency funding for the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, replenishes lost government revenues during the pandemic, and brings back jobs within the government that were lost during the pandemic.

Atalig earlier stated that ARPA has different sections of funding and that the $481.9 million is the amount that Section 602 provides for the CNMI.

In June 2021, Atalig presented details of how the government plans to spend $512,076,165 million in ARPA funding—considered the largest one-time cash gift the federal government has ever given the CNMI so far.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Guam Shoreline Atlas study to support coastal preservation efforts

Posted On Dec 23 2021

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 4, 2022

Posted On Jan 04 2022
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 30, 2021

Posted On Dec 30 2021

CUC ADVISORIES - December 28, 2021

Posted On Dec 28 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 4, 2022, 11:31 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 6 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune