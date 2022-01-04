BREAKING NEWS: Man killed on New Year’s Day
Tag: New Year
The CNMI rung in the new year with yet another death after an altercation between two men took a deadly turn.
The Superior Court held a bail hearing today for Lyuqin Yi, who is being charged as an accessory to a homicide after helping her boyfriend, LingYang Kong, hid the knife that was allegedly used to repeatedly stab SongZhi Li at around 12am on Jan. 1. Li succumbed to his injuries at around 6:53am on New Year’s Day.
More details to follow