Atkins Kroll to build $18M HQ, Lexus dealership

Atkins Kroll Inc. will be building a new AK Toyota Lexus Automotive Sales and Service Center and Vehicle Repair Shop in Puerto Rico, Saipan. The new dealership will serve as Atkins Kroll’s CNMI headquarters and will be the first Lexus dealership to open in the CNMI.

Atkins Kroll, Inc, which is celebrating 55 years of service in the CNMI, described this $18-million project as part of the company’s plan to plant deeper roots in the CNMI .

Alex Hammett, managing director of Developing Markets at Atkins Kroll, said, “For 55 years, AK Toyota has proudly served the CNMI community, and we are committed to investing in the future. Constructing a new dealership will allow us to expand our footprint to introduce Lexus into the market and better cater to our customers for years to come.”

The new state-of-the-art Lexus dealership will reflect a new era of luxury and service for customers throughout the CNMI.

A major siting permit application was submitted on Aug. 9, 2022, to the CNMI’s Division of Coastal Resource Management office to construct the facility, which will be built along Chalan Pale Arnold in Puerto Rico on land owned by Albert LG Camacho and his family, longstanding residents and business owners in Puerto Rico. Atkins Kroll will occupy a portion of the Camacho land, which was first developed in the 1960s. The lot is adjacent to the Camacho family’s MH1 and MH2 buildings.

“Our family is pleased to have found a quality partner to develop on our land. [Atkins Kroll] has been in the CNMI for more than five decades, and our family confidently supports this project. We believe AK’s expansion in the CNMI will be good for our people and the economy,” said Albert LG Camacho. “The new dealership will be adjacent to our cousin Efrain Camacho’s buildings—MH1 and MH2—and will positively contribute to the overall modernization of the area.”

Atkins Kroll announced it will be investing $18 million in the project. The new facility will be constructed with innovative features that will minimize noise and emission levels, incorporate energy-saving fixtures, and utilize the latest tools to improve employees’ work experience.

Atkins Kroll’s architects and engineers have completed all necessary environmental assessments to ensure that the dealership’s design adheres to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requirements. Plans for the property include the removal of abandoned buildings on the lot, overall beautification of the area, planting of trees and landscaping, and improving visibility and security in the area.

“We believe our new headquarters will allow us to contribute to the future growth of the Marianas. Expanding our business will also open up more career paths and training opportunities for our team and allow us to offer more jobs,” Hammett added. “AK is committed to the CNMI, and this investment is one way to show our commitment for the next 55 years.”

Atkins Kroll is a distributor of vehicles in Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Micronesia. It represents Toyota, Lexus, BMW, Chevrolet, Toyota Rent A Car, Avis, Budget and Payless Rental Brands, ACE Rent a Car, and AC Delco brands. In December 2021 Atkins Kroll acquired Morrico Equipment, one of Guam’s largest heavy equipment dealerships representing Freightliner, Mercedes Benz, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Kohler Power Systems, Rosenbauer Fire Trucks, and Thomas Built School Buses. Morrico Equipment operates new and used heavy equipment sales, rental, parts, diesel fuel delivery, Trashco Guam, and specialized diesel repair service to Guam, the CNMI, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. (PR)