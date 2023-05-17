Attention, writers: May write-in on Saturday
Come to the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10am to noon for our monthly write-in. We will be checking some writing contests and sharing our efforts with each other.
This is an opportunity to write with others, side-by-side, in parallel inspiration and encouragement. Write your journal. Write your family history. Write your stories novels, poems, or letters. There is no better way to leave a legacy of your experiences and life stories than through writing them down for future generations. Bring your notebooks and pens, or laptop, or other writing device and write with us. Bring your thermos of coffee or bottle of water. And see how much you can get written (or revised) in two hours! (PR)