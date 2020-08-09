Audition call for FOA production

The Friends of the Arts will be presenting at the end of August a virtual presentation of playwright Rebecca Salomonsson’s Tragedians Anonymous: Shakespeare’s tragic characters in therapy – virtually, an educational, comedic and virtual production.

The production is looking for both production performers and production researchers/presenters. The research is part of the educational component which will focus on the production’s characters and William Shakespeare. This is a Virtual Production, which means the cast will work from home. Even memorization is optional. If you are interested in participating, send to eastonaa@hotmail.com. Include your phone number and whether you are interested in performing or research and presenting.

This virtual masterpiece is a fantastic comic send-up and tribute to Shakespeare’s tragedies that also re-familiarizes us with the storylines and characters of some of Shakespeare’s greatest works. It ends up that even Shakespeare’s characters are in lock-down!  Forced to remain in isolation until further notice, four tragic characters make time to join a self-help group, virtually of course!  Tragic characters Ophelia, Lady Anne, Romeo, and Juliet, seek support at the Tragedians Anonymous group led by Prospero, where the meeting’s theme is “Identify those who wrong us and those who we wrong.”  In this smart, laugh-out-loud comedy that’s also quite educational, the characters proceed to confront the other characters in their plays. They’re also forced to face their Fatal Flaws, who come to life onstage! 

The Friends of the Arts invites you to be a part of this production. Contact FOA President Harold Easton at eastonaa@hotmail.com and join us in providing this virtual entertainment for the community. (PR)

