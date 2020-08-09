Financial aid available to athletes

By
|
Posted on Aug 10 2020
Share

In this file photo, the CNMI’s Zarinae Sapong, second left, waits for the start of the 100m qualifying race during the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Contributed Photo)

The Oceania Athletics Association will provide financial assistance to athletes from its member countries to help them compete in upcoming tournaments.

“Due to COVID-19, Oceania Athletics Association has not been able to provide our usual level of support to athletes in our usual format of training and competition scholarships in 2020,” OAA said in a press statement.

“In the interim we are now calling for expressions of interest from highly ranked athletes in each Oceania federation to be considered for financial support. We are hopeful that this funding will go some way to supporting some of our athletes in an uncertain time,” the statement added.

OAA president Robin Sapong said each federation will be given the opportunity to apply for the financial aid and they will be reviewed by a selection panel. OAA member-federations are asked to submit an expression of interest together with the application for their athlete or a possible team member for the Olympic Games (next year in Japan) or any World Series events.

There are nine World Series events scheduled for 2021 and 2022 and the Northern Marianas Athletics had competed in the previous editions of three of these tournaments—World Indoor, World Championships, and the World U20. The World Athletics Championship will be held in Oregon from July 15 to 24, 2022, while the World Indoor will be hosted by Nanjing, China next year (March 19 to 21). Nairobi in Kenya will be the venue for the World Athletics U20 Championships that will also take place next year (Aug. 17 to 22). The six other World Series events are World U18, World Athletics Continental Cup, World Athletics Cross Country Championships (March 2021 in Australia), World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships (April 2022 in Belarus), World Athletics Half Marathon Championships (October 2020 in Gdynia, Poland), and World Athletics Relay (May 2021 in Silesia, Poland).

Zarinae Sapong was the most recent CNMI athlete to have represented the Commonwealth in a World Series event, as she raced in 100m run event in the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar last year.

Meanwhile, once the recipient of the financial assistance is selected, he or she and the coach have to provide OAA a quarterly report on the competition and training details. Application forms and expression of interest must be submitted on or before Aug. 17 (12pm, Australian time). Application forms can be requested by emailing hptc@oceaniaathletics.com.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2020

Posted On Jul 21 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

August 10, 2020, 6:50 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:02 AM
sunset: 6:43 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune