Ayuyus 3-peat as paddling champs

By
|
Posted on Mar 15 2021
Share

The men’s Kagman High School Paddling Club poses for a photo after being awarded their third championship in a row following the conclusion of the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Series last Saturday. (Kimberly A. Bautista)

Kagman High School completed a three-peat in the boys division of the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Series after earning a perfect overall score throughout the season that concluded last Saturday.

KHS successfully kept its three-year streak intact after routing foes Marianas High School and Saipan Southern High School throughout the entire season. KHS swept first place in all four events of the series to gain a perfect 85 points.

KHS paddling captain Noah Mesa, who has been paddling for the KHS team for the past three years, said it was hard work but it was all worth it.

“This is my last race and I am so proud of my team. I wouldn’t have had it any other way,” he said.

Although it was his final race for KHS, Mesa said he is rooting for KHS to continue defending the title and would love to see them continue to win even without him.

Aside from Mesa, Elbert Pinaula, Christian Achas, Koen Kabriel, Jericho Jones, Jacoby Cabrera, Joedy Pinaula, Andrew Camacho, David Igisiar, Sebastian Muna, Max Cruz, Richard Cepeda, and Oliver Weilbacher also make up the KHS paddling team.

SSHS, who holds No. 2 in overall standings, lagged behind KHS by a margin with just 41 points overall followed by MHS with 27.

The members of the Kagman High School men’s paddling crew complete their final race of the season in the 2020-2021 Public School System Interscholastic High School Canoe Series last Saturday. (Kimblery A. Bautista)

The last leg of the series held last Saturday was a 500m dash and 1,000m race for double the points. KHS won first in both the preliminary and final rounds of both races to earn 40 points.

In the preliminary round of the 500m dash, KHS bested foes with a time of 2:50.19 to gain 10 points.

SSHS came in at a close second, lagging behind the defending champs by just a little under 6 seconds, with a time of 2:56.64 to earn 6 points.

MHS completed the preliminaries of the 500m dash at last place, less than a second behind SSHS, at 2:57.12 to earn 2 points.

In the finals of the 500m dash, KHS sped past its foes to finish the round with a time of 2:55.30 to gain another 10 points.

SSHS submitted a time of 2:59.83 in the finals of the 500m dash to gain 6 points, while MHS came in at 3:02.13 to earn 2 points.

In the prelims of the 1,000m, KHS started off slow but regained momentum at the second go-around to finish with a time of 6:06.69.

SSHS closely tailed KHS in the first go-around but lost momentum in the second and finished 7 second behind at 6:13.69.

MHS finished last by a hair, submitting a time of 6:16.69.

In the finals of the 1,000m, KHS and MHS were neck-and-neck but KHS prevailed after pushing hard in the second turn-around to finish 6:06.89. MHS came in just 3 seconds late at 6:09.70.

SSHS completed the finals of the 1,000m at last place with a time of 6:20.53.

Also defending their championship title was the MHS girls paddling team who has held their title for the last three years. In the co-ed competition, KHS also won.

The Public School System Student Support Services Athletic Program held the canoe series with assistance from Northern Marianas Paddle Sports.

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs- March 11, 2021

Posted On Mar 11 2021

Community Briefs - March 9, 2021

Posted On Mar 09 2021

Community Briefs - March 2, 2021

Posted On Mar 02 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

4 researchers get funding for marine projects from UOG Sea Grant

Posted On Mar 04 2021

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

March 15, 2021, 9:39 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
30°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:24 AM
sunset: 6:27 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune