Kilili: Most qualify for $1,400 rebates

Share











Most CNMI income tax payers will qualify for the $1,400 additional rebate under the American Rescue Plan bill that President Joe Biden signed last Friday, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) yesterday.

In his e-kilili newsletter, Sablan said single tax filers with incomes of up to $75,000, head of household filers with incomes up to $112,500, and joint filers with incomes up to $150,000 will receive the full payment. Each dependent child will also receive $1,400. The delegate said the definition of dependent has been expanded to include students over age 17, elderly adults, and disabled persons, who do not file their own tax returns.

Sablan said the $1,400 rebate for each taxpayer will add to last December’s $600 stimulus, bringing the total to $2,000.

He said the U.S. Treasury will provide the necessary funding to the CNMI government for distribution.

On unemployment benefits, Sablan said the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (up to about $345 per week) and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($300 per week) will continue through Sept. 6, 2021.

He said the total number of weeks any individual may collect this benefit has been increased to 79 weeks.