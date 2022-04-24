Ayuyus crowned champs in girls, co-ed va’a

By
|
Posted on Apr 25 2022
Share

The Kagman High School girls and co-ed teams pose with their perpetual championship plaques after topping both divisions during the final day of the Public School System Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 held last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach in Susupe. Joining them in the photo are their coach Jason Tarkong and assistant coach Heather Calderwood. (MARK RABAGO)

Kagman High School reasserted its might in va’a after taking home the championships of both the girls and co-ed divisions of the Public School System Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach in Susupe. 

The girls team leapfrogged past their counterparts from Saipan Southern High School and Marianas High School in the final races of the season and wound up with 65 total points.

The Lady Ayuyus garnered 30 points from the girls 500m race, 34 points from the girls 1,000m race, and 1 point from girls long distance race. The Lady Manta Rays finished a mere 4 points behind the Kagman rowers with 61 points built around 32 points from a first place finish in the girls 500m, 26  points after a runner-up finish in the girls 1,000m, and 3 points from another second place finish in the girls long distance race.

The Lady Dolphins came in third with 27 total points. The MHS crew had their best performance in the girls long distance race where they picked up first place with 5 points. They, however, lagged behind in the girls 500m (10 points) and girls 1,000m (12  points).

In the co-ed division, Kagman again outpaced the competition after totaling 70 points. The Ayuyus’ mixed team got 36 points from the 500m race and 34 points from the 1,000 race. SSHS again finished second in the co-ed category with 58 total points (28 points in the 500m and 30 in the 1,000m). Bringing up the rear anew is the MHS mixed team with 16 points (8 points from both the 500m and 1,000m).

Aside from last Saturday’s final race, point totals were accumulated from races held last March 26, Aptil 2, and April 9. The April 23 race had double points were awarded.

The Lady Ayuyus include Ha’ani Rodgers, Kysha Kileleman, Ellaine Blas, Mariessa Babauta, Lisa Agulto, Nadja Norita, Maria Castro, Joan Tomokane, Joina Gildilak, Rayanalyn Cabrera, Carmella Ranu, Wallis Bai, and Megan Barnes.

The mixed team essentially includes the girls crew along with the boys team that is made up of Max Cruz, Aaron Arriola, Joedy Pinaula. Kenneth Kaipat, Jason Agulto, Jacoby Cabrera, Christian Achas, Sebastian Muna, Matthew Anastacio, John Mensa, and Elbert Pinaula.

Kagman head coach Jason Tarkong said there were two keys in his Ayuyus triumphing in two of the three divisions in this season’s outrigger canoe competition.

“Hard work and finding the blending. Sometimes you draw a line and you either stand on one side or the other. One side is you get a bunch of fit people who have their fitness level there and teach them how to paddle. Then there’s this bunch of people who know how to paddle and try to make them fit,” he said.

The 2021 NMSA Athlete of the Year said there was really no secret in Kagman winning the girls and co-ed division this year.

“It’s just me trying to blend the two (fitness and talent) together and to make sure their timing is great. In paddling your timing must be perfect. You must be able to blend with the crew and then your fitness [must be good because] you can’t run out of gas. It’s high intensity because you’re paddling anywhere from 2-3 minutes to over 10 minutes for the 1,000m and the long distance is about an hour. You must have some type of fitness program whether it be weight training or running, but there seems to be a lot of cardio or metabolic conditioning and people who tend to do a lot of running do good in the sport and transition easier.”

He thanked the Public School System, PSS Athletic Program director Nick Gross, and Marianas National Paddle Sports Federation officers Justine Andrew (president), Timothy Asaivao (vice president), Ann Demapan (secretary), and Jose Quan (treasurer) for making the Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 a success.

“Behind every administration is really the families that support the kids in coming to practices and races. I know it’s really difficult but you can tell they really enjoy the sport. It’s just an honor to share the knowledge and you can see the passion is there. A lot of us don’t get paid for what we do, we just do it because we love it and it’s great like most sports on island,” said Tarkong.

Results of the boys PSS Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ impeachment trial now set to go ahead, do you plan to watch the trial’s livestream broadcast?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 25, 2022, 10:42 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune