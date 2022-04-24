Ayuyus crowned champs in girls, co-ed va’a

Share











Kagman High School reasserted its might in va’a after taking home the championships of both the girls and co-ed divisions of the Public School System Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 last Saturday in the waters off Kilili Beach in Susupe.

The girls team leapfrogged past their counterparts from Saipan Southern High School and Marianas High School in the final races of the season and wound up with 65 total points.

The Lady Ayuyus garnered 30 points from the girls 500m race, 34 points from the girls 1,000m race, and 1 point from girls long distance race. The Lady Manta Rays finished a mere 4 points behind the Kagman rowers with 61 points built around 32 points from a first place finish in the girls 500m, 26 points after a runner-up finish in the girls 1,000m, and 3 points from another second place finish in the girls long distance race.

The Lady Dolphins came in third with 27 total points. The MHS crew had their best performance in the girls long distance race where they picked up first place with 5 points. They, however, lagged behind in the girls 500m (10 points) and girls 1,000m (12 points).

In the co-ed division, Kagman again outpaced the competition after totaling 70 points. The Ayuyus’ mixed team got 36 points from the 500m race and 34 points from the 1,000 race. SSHS again finished second in the co-ed category with 58 total points (28 points in the 500m and 30 in the 1,000m). Bringing up the rear anew is the MHS mixed team with 16 points (8 points from both the 500m and 1,000m).

Aside from last Saturday’s final race, point totals were accumulated from races held last March 26, Aptil 2, and April 9. The April 23 race had double points were awarded.

The Lady Ayuyus include Ha’ani Rodgers, Kysha Kileleman, Ellaine Blas, Mariessa Babauta, Lisa Agulto, Nadja Norita, Maria Castro, Joan Tomokane, Joina Gildilak, Rayanalyn Cabrera, Carmella Ranu, Wallis Bai, and Megan Barnes.

The mixed team essentially includes the girls crew along with the boys team that is made up of Max Cruz, Aaron Arriola, Joedy Pinaula. Kenneth Kaipat, Jason Agulto, Jacoby Cabrera, Christian Achas, Sebastian Muna, Matthew Anastacio, John Mensa, and Elbert Pinaula.

Kagman head coach Jason Tarkong said there were two keys in his Ayuyus triumphing in two of the three divisions in this season’s outrigger canoe competition.

“Hard work and finding the blending. Sometimes you draw a line and you either stand on one side or the other. One side is you get a bunch of fit people who have their fitness level there and teach them how to paddle. Then there’s this bunch of people who know how to paddle and try to make them fit,” he said.

The 2021 NMSA Athlete of the Year said there was really no secret in Kagman winning the girls and co-ed division this year.

“It’s just me trying to blend the two (fitness and talent) together and to make sure their timing is great. In paddling your timing must be perfect. You must be able to blend with the crew and then your fitness [must be good because] you can’t run out of gas. It’s high intensity because you’re paddling anywhere from 2-3 minutes to over 10 minutes for the 1,000m and the long distance is about an hour. You must have some type of fitness program whether it be weight training or running, but there seems to be a lot of cardio or metabolic conditioning and people who tend to do a lot of running do good in the sport and transition easier.”

He thanked the Public School System, PSS Athletic Program director Nick Gross, and Marianas National Paddle Sports Federation officers Justine Andrew (president), Timothy Asaivao (vice president), Ann Demapan (secretary), and Jose Quan (treasurer) for making the Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 a success.

“Behind every administration is really the families that support the kids in coming to practices and races. I know it’s really difficult but you can tell they really enjoy the sport. It’s just an honor to share the knowledge and you can see the passion is there. A lot of us don’t get paid for what we do, we just do it because we love it and it’s great like most sports on island,” said Tarkong.

Results of the boys PSS Interscholastic Outrigger Canoe Race 2021-2022 will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.