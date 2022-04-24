Manglona, taxpayer want hearing on TRO

Share











Sen. Paul Manglona (D-Saipan) and a local taxpayer are adamant in putting a temporary halt on the impeachment proceedings against Gov. Ralph DLG Torres at the Senate in order to allow the House of Representatives to submit their impeachment records and serve as prosecutors in the upcoming proceedings.

Last Friday, Manglona and Carmen Patricia Deleon Guerrero submitted a motion requesting a hearing on pro tempore judge Timothy Bellas’ previous order denying their motions to intervene, shorten time, and request for a temporary restraining order against the impeachment proceeding.

The Superior Court deputy clerk set the hearing for May 6, at 9am before Bellas.

In a statement from Manglona, he said he looks forward to the hearing and stands firm on seeing their motion through.

“We look forward to our hearing in court and express our sincere appreciation and utmost thanks to the overwhelming numbers of CNMI residents who have expressed support for our advocacy in seeking to protect their essential public interests as to the matters we have brought to the court’s attention, including so many who wish to remain anonymous out of fear of political and personal retaliation, should they not remain anonymous. Neither Guerrero nor myself are attorneys. We cannot afford to hire a lawyer to represent us in this matter. Unfortunately, no lawyer has been available for a pro bono or cost-free appearance on our behalf. But, regardless, Guerrero and I shall continue to advocate on our own, as pro se litigants, in an effort to protect and promote the welfare of the CNMI community as a whole,” he said.

Manglona also noted that Bellas’ recent order to deny the motion to intervene was appreciated.

“Many, if not most, of the attorneys and legal experts predicted that our motions would be swiftly, flat out, and summarily denied by the CNMI Superior Court. Instead, judge Bellas exercised his discretion, and provided his wisdom, in the form of an expedited written order, in which he not only accorded us an opportunity to request a court hearing on our pending motions but, in so doing, made clear to all, some of the issues and areas of consideration we shall, at that hearing, be permitted to address, clarify, and advocate, for the court,” he said.

“Additionally, this ruling by judge Bellas, promotes the notions of judicial expediency and judicial economy, in that judge Bellas is one of the few jurists not conflicted as to matters involving Gov. Torres and, therefore, our motions will not be delayed by necessity of the Judiciary otherwise having to expend time, effort, and resources in locating, retaining, and funding yet another off-island pro tempore judge to assist in our matter; rather, Judge Bellas will address our concerns, derived from allegedly illicit expenditures of CNMI taxpayer’s funds, and breaches of fiduciary, in an already pending CNMI civil action,” Manglona added.

Torres is set to appear in court today for his arraignment where he will plead guilty or not guilty to the criminal charges filed against him by the Office of the Attorney General.