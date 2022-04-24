Manglona, taxpayer want hearing on TRO

By
|
Posted on Apr 25 2022

Tag:
Share

Sen. Paul Manglona (D-Saipan) and a local taxpayer are adamant in putting a temporary halt on the impeachment proceedings against Gov. Ralph DLG Torres at the Senate in order to allow the House of Representatives to submit their impeachment records and serve as prosecutors in the upcoming proceedings.

Last Friday, Manglona and Carmen Patricia Deleon Guerrero submitted a motion requesting a hearing on pro tempore judge Timothy Bellas’ previous order denying their motions to intervene, shorten time, and request for a temporary restraining order against the impeachment proceeding.

The Superior Court deputy clerk set the hearing for May 6, at 9am before Bellas.

Manglona

In a statement from Manglona, he said he looks forward to the hearing and stands firm on seeing their motion through.

“We look forward to our hearing in court and express our sincere appreciation and utmost thanks to the overwhelming numbers of CNMI residents who have expressed support for our advocacy in seeking to protect their essential public interests as to the matters we have brought to the court’s attention, including so many who wish to remain anonymous out of fear of political and personal retaliation, should they not remain anonymous. Neither Guerrero nor myself are attorneys. We cannot afford to hire a lawyer to represent us in this matter. Unfortunately, no lawyer has been available for a pro bono or cost-free appearance on our behalf. But, regardless, Guerrero and I shall continue to advocate on our own, as pro se litigants, in an effort to protect and promote the welfare of the CNMI community as a whole,” he said.

Manglona also noted that Bellas’ recent order to deny the motion to intervene was appreciated.

“Many, if not most, of the attorneys and legal experts predicted that our motions would be swiftly, flat out, and summarily denied by the CNMI Superior Court. Instead, judge Bellas exercised his discretion, and provided his wisdom, in the form of an expedited written order, in which he not only accorded us an opportunity to request a court hearing on our pending motions but, in so doing, made clear to all, some of the issues and areas of consideration we shall, at that hearing, be permitted to address, clarify, and advocate, for the court,” he said.

“Additionally, this ruling by judge Bellas, promotes the notions of judicial expediency and judicial economy, in that judge Bellas is one of the few jurists not conflicted as to matters involving Gov. Torres and, therefore, our motions will not be delayed by necessity of the Judiciary otherwise having to expend time, effort, and resources in locating, retaining, and funding yet another off-island pro tempore judge to assist in our matter; rather, Judge Bellas will address our concerns, derived from allegedly illicit expenditures of CNMI taxpayer’s funds, and breaches of fiduciary, in an already pending CNMI civil action,” Manglona added.

Torres is set to appear in court today for his arraignment where he will plead guilty or not guilty to the criminal charges filed against him by the Office of the Attorney General.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

2 seek TRO against Senate impeachment proceedings

Posted On Apr 20 2022
, By
0

PSS withdraws TRO against Torres, Atalig

Posted On Jun 26 2020
, By
0

TRO against recycling center, owner is dissolved

Posted On May 14 2020
, By

Judge grants IPI’s request for TRO against a recycling center, owner

Posted On Apr 28 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

POLL

With Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ impeachment trial now set to go ahead, do you plan to watch the trial’s livestream broadcast?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

G3 Conservation Corps invites volunteers to Guam cleanups

Posted On Apr 21 2022

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 22, 2022

Posted On Apr 22 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 21, 2022

Posted On Apr 21 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 20, 2022

Posted On Apr 20 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 25, 2022, 10:39 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:57 AM
sunset: 6:33 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune