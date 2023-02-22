Ayuyus undefeated in HS boys caging

Posted on Feb 23 2023

Kagman High School’s Anthony Dikito is wide open for a lay up during their game against Tinian Jr./Sr High School last Friday in the 2022-2023 IT&E Interscholastic Boys High School Basketball League at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. LEIGH GASES)

The Kagman High School Ayuyus boys basketball varsity teams are still undefeated with five wins in the 2022-2023 IT&E Interscholastic Boys High School Basketball League after their game last Friday at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.

The Ayuyus, led by speedster Lucio Aldan, won against Tinian Jr./Sr. High School, 47-17.

This big gap was thanks to the stealthy defense and steals by the Ayuyus’ Frankie Satur and the 13 markers of sharpshooter Aldan. Satur put up double digits himself with 11 as he continued to play a pivotal role in the Ayuyus’ win streak.

From the starting gate, the Stallions’ gallop stalled to a trot throughout the game as they tried to maneuver the ball to each other, but with every opening, the Ayuyus found a weakness and either stole the ball or blocked their shot.

The most the Stallions could bank was 5 points made by Tano King Jr. in the first half with one free throw in the second. 

All the while, the Ayuyus kept the Stallions at bay and reduced them to just 10 points in the first half including Tano King Jr.’s 4 points, along with a 3-pointer from Esteven King Jr., a field goal by Keith Nabors Jr., and a free throw by Edward Lizama.

By the end of the first half, the Ayuyus more than doubled the Stallions’ score with 24 points—majority of which came from Aldan’s aggressive attacks inside the paint.

It wasn’t any better for the Stallions in the second half as Satur continued to pummel them on the defensive and added multiple points to increase their lead. The Ayuyus’ Anthony Dikito also stepped up with 9 markers of his own, as Nobert Hocog and Alejandro Ortiz contributing 4 points each.

The Stallions then galloped wearily into the sunset as they could not stabilize their offense and succumbed to the 30- point loss.

In the other varsity bout that night, Dr. Rita Hocog Inos Jr./Sr. High School defeated Grace Christian Academy, 42-34.

In the junior varsity games, Saipan Southern High School JV beat Rota, 42-22; and MHS JV defeated Tinian, 36-10.

In the second game day on Saturday, Mount Carmel School won against Tinian, 49-35; Agape Christian School defeated Rota, 42-33; Tinian slipped past Rota, 43-33; and in the junior varsity game, Rota beat Tinian, 24-20.

In the varsity standings, KHS leads with their 5 wins; MHS is second with 3-0; MCS is at 3-1; SSHS is at 2-1; Agape Christian School bumped up to 2-3; SIS is 0-3; and Grace Christian Academy is still 0-4. 

In the junior varsity standings, MHS JV is still undefeated at 5-0, KHS and MHS JV-2 are both  tied at 2-2; SSHS is at 2-3; MCS JV have yet to win with five losses; Rota is at 1-1; and Tinian is at 2 losses.

KHS 75 – Aldan 13, Satur 11, Dikito 9, Ortiz and Hocog 4, Camacho, Teacher, and Diaz, 2.
SSHS 69 – T. King Jr. 5, E. King Jr. and Lizama 3, Nabors Jr., Norech-Lazaro, and Aldan, 2.
Scoring by halves: 24-10; 47-17.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases

