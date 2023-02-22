WEATHER ADVISORIES – February 23, 2023

Share











Rip currents until Friday afternoon

The public is being warned that there is a high risk of rip currents through Friday afternoon.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, dangerous rip currents are present in east-facing reefs of the Marianas. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

The public is being reminded to stay out of the water along east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. (PR)

Warning out vs rough seas

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 4pm Friday. This means that wind speeds of 20 to 25 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, northeast to east winds of 20 to 25 knots and seas of 7 to 10 feet are expected starting Thursday along Marianas coastal waters. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

The incoming north swell and strengthening trade swell may continue to produce sea conditions hazardous to small craft during the weekend, so the small craft advisory may be extended if conditions warrant.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these hazardous conditions. (PR)