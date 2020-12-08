BAB Korean Restaurant unveils loyalty card

BAB Korean Restaurant’s Dante Conlu, center, poses with the rest of the staff. (Mark Rabago)

Now there’s more reason to order food from BAB Korean Restaurant, after the only Korean drive-thru establishment on island introduced its loyalty card program last Dec. 1.

Restaurant staff Dante Conlu said the loyalty card is a kind of thank you for their loyal customers as well as a Christmas gift to the community.

Any $20 purchase will get you one stamp and the usual free Hawaiian iced tea. Accumulate eight stamps and you can redeem it for any of BAB Korean Restaurant’s Cup BAB items.

BAB Korean Restaurant’s Cup BAB items include Galbi Soup ($8), Kimchi Soup ($7), Kimchi Fried Rice ($6), Original BAB ($5), Volcano BAB ($5), Ugly Pop BAB ($6), Squid BAB ($6), Shake BAB ($6), Combo BAB ($7), Tteok ($6), Dak-Gangjeong or sweet and sour chicken ($6), K-Noodles ($5), Mandoo ($3), LA-BBQ BAB ($8), Pork-BBQ BAB ($7), and Ocean BAB ($7).

BAB Korean Restaurant’s loyalty card promo started last Dec. 1 and will conclude in Jan. 31, 2021 with the possibility of being extended. (Mark Rabago)

The loyalty card promo started last Dec. 1 and will conclude on Jan. 31, 2021 with the possibility of being extended, according to Conlu.

BAB Korean Restaurant is also expanding to San Jose with the soon-to-be-opened standalone Cup BAB snack bar on the left side of San Jose Mart.

Conlu said there’s just such a high demand for their drive-thru items that they decided to open a “mini-branch” in the middle of the island in San Jose. He said the Cup BAB snack bar will be exclusively to-go and is envisioned to carry 5-8 select items from their drive-thru menu. It’s being eyed to open from 8am to 5pm daily.

As far as reopening the 200-seat BAB Korean Restaurant, Conlu said the return of dine-in operations is still being evaluated by management. However, he said when they do reopen the restaurant it will have a drastically new menu and a new dine-in concept never seen before in Korean restaurants on Saipan.

BAB Korean Restaurant’s latest Cup BAB item is their pickled veggies, right. (Mark Rabago)

BAB Korean Restaurant opened last Jan. 4 and serves authentic Korean cuisine. The owner named it such because “bab” in Korean is another term for “bap,” which means rice and one look at their menu shows the preponderance of rice dishes or bibimbap.

BAB Korean Restaurant is located at the former Caesar’s Sauna property along Beach Road in Garapan. Their drive-thru counter is open from 10am to 8pm and they accept credit cards.

For more information or for pre-orders, call 233-4222 or 483-5500 or find them on Facebook.

