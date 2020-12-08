Corry, Cuki show way in MRA races

Share











Corry Pangelinan made it back-to-back, while Cuki Alvarez this time finished in solo first place, as the Marianas Racing Association held another competition last Sunday at the Kan Pacific grounds.

Pangelinan, who topped the Novice Open class race last Nov. 29, picked up where he left off, beating five other riders in his division. Pangelinan completed six laps of the course ahead of Arthur Jebehn, Byron Castro, Vince Torres, and Keoni and Ens Macaranas, and earned 25 points for dominating the novice open class, anew.

In the Expert Open class, Alvarez and six other riders had a longer race, rounding the course seven times. The MRA vice president, who tied his son, Shane, for first place in the Nov. 29 competition but lost the tiebreak (Heat 2 results), battled back in last weekend’s race to take the top honors this time.

Cuki won the last three laps to move up to first place and dislodge early leader Angelito Hernaez, who was ahead after four laps. Alvarez was awarded 25 points for the win in the expert open, while Hernaez slid to second and gained 22 markers.

Shane notched 20 points to finish third and was followed by Ellery Cruz (18), Christian Camacho (16), Glen Pangelinan (15), and Christopher Alepuyo (14).

In other results, Christian Camacho and Glen Pangelinan topped last weekend’s Big Boy ATV and Veteran classes, respectively.

Camacho raced with the veteran class riders and they did five laps of the course. Camacho was also the first overall finisher in group. Pangelinan, who led race after the first lap, was second overall, but topped the Veteran class, as he defeated Melvin Cepeda, Boss Alvarez, and Ray Yumul.

Meanwhile, MRA would like to thank Rufina, LLC, Mobil Marianas, 4Ever CNMI, and Pacific Trading, Co. for supporting last weekend’s races, which also featured competitions in Peewee I and II peewee II, and Minis I and II. Results of the fourth other classes will be reported in Saipan Tribune’s Thursday edition.

MRA will still hold regular competitions and practice rides at the Kan Pacific grounds even as the group continues to work on clearing the former CowTown Raceway area to prepare for the construction of the Marianas Motocross Park.