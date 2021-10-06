Babauta: We will be the best hosts ever

Over 1,800 athletes, officials to stay at hotels
By
|
Posted on Oct 07 2021
Share

Northern Marianas Pacific Games 2022 organizing committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta was the guest speaker during the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s monthly meeting yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom. (Mark Rabago)

With 254 days to go before the start of the Northern Marianas Pacific Games 2022, organizing committee CEO Vicente “Ben” Babauta gave members of the Saipan Chamber of Commerce an update on the CNMI’s hosting preparations yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom.

The biggest takeaway from Babauta’s presentation is that the Commonwealth’s hosting of over 1,800 athletes and officials is expected to be the most comfortably ever in terms of accommodations in the history of the Mini Games. This is because instead of an athletes village the organizing committee has arranged for athletes and officials to be billeted in the CNMI’s several luxury hotels.

“First time in history that we will be having our athletes at the hotel, ever. We will be the best hosts ever!” said Babauta. “There will be approximately 600 rooms available for the athletes and 200 rooms for officials, technical support, and VIPs. Hotel gyms, function rooms, and their amenities will be heavily used.”

He said athletes and officials will start arriving as early as June 15, 2022 and the latest departure date is June 28, 2022. “So basically it’ll be an average of 10 days.

To this end, the Mini Games organizing committee CEO extended his thanks to the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands for its recent monetary donation for the islands’ hosting of the Mini Games.

“I will also like to recognize HANMI for their donation of $12,000 from their last golf tournament. Thank you HANMI!” he said.

In terms of transportation, Babauta said the Mini Games organizing committee has conscripted the Public School System’s fleet of school buses as well as the Commonwealth Office of Transit Authority to ferry athletes from the designated hotels to the sports venues and back.

“Our PSS bus fleet will be the main transports for our athletes. COTA will also serve as the mode of commute between venues using fix stop along Beach Road,” said Babauta, who added that car rental companies will also be tapped for Mini Games officials and other VIPs.

Since he was already speaking to business leaders at the Chamber meeting, he shared that the Mini Games organizing committee is confident that the CNMI’s hosting of the Mini Games will stimulate the local economy.

“All athletes, team officials, and Pacific Games officials from the moment they land on Saipan will be staying an average of 10 days each….availing themselves of our islands’ rich culture and heritage and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout Saipan, Tinian, and Rota,” he said.

Businesses that are expected to take advantage of the influx of close to 2,000 athletes and officials for the Mini Games include catering services, food and beverage companies, telecoms that offer cell phone cards, retail and gift shops, and entertainment, just to name a few. A number of “adventurous” athletes and officials are also expected to take advantage of optional tours on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota, which will certainly be a boon to local tour companies that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Babauta also took the opportunity to pitch to Chamber members the sponsorship packets the organizing committee will be offering for next year’s Mini Games.

“We are unveiling our Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 Sponsorship Booklet for your business opportunity. We understand the current business environment and we are open for pledges, commitment with payment plans, and we value always in-kind [sponsorships] either services, products, or resources.”

He said being a sponsor for the 2022 Mini Games comes with a lot of benefits, including a chance to showcase a company’s corporate social responsibility to delegates from visiting nations. It also provides invaluable branding exposure to a prestigious event in television and social media and new marketing opportunities to present product and services before, during, and after the Mini Games. Babauta added that sponsorships will instill pride in employees knowing that their company is part of the historic event.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 27, 2021

Posted On Sep 27 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 7, 2021, 11:14 AM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:02 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune