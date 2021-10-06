World Tourism Day celebrated in the Marianas

Representatives of the Japanese Society of the Northern Marianas, Saipan Keepers CNMI, and Marianas Visitors Authority

Representatives of the Japanese Society of the Northern Marianas, Saipan Keepers CNMI, and Marianas Visitors Authority conduct a beach cleanup beginning at Kilili Beach Park in Saipan on Sept. 27, 2021, in celebration of World Tourism Day. Other volunteers begin at the Japanese tank in Chalan Laulau, Saipan. (MVA)

A beach cleanup and culture presentations kicked off and a sunset fun run closed out the celebration of World Tourism Day in the Marianas on Sept. 27, 2021.

The Japanese Society of the Northern Marianas, Saipan Keepers CNMI, Miss Marianas Savannah Delos Santos, and the Marianas Visitors Authority rallied at 8:30am to clean the beach from Kilili Beach Park to Quartermaster Road. Approximately 500 lbs of trash were collected.

Free tours were held at the NMI Museum of History & Culture beginning at 9am with students of high school Marianas Youth Welcome All Visitors Enthusiastically clubs. Saipan Southern High, Marianas High, and Kagman High participated in the tours, which included cultural presentations and demonstrations of coconut oil making, coconut candy making, coconut frond weaving, and mwar (floral head lei) making by artists with the Commonwealth Council of Arts & Culture. Free museum tours were also offered to tourism partners and the public later in the day.

“The MVA is pleased to coordinate this year’s activities in celebration of World Tourism Day as a reminder of the importance of tourism for our Marianas economy and that tourism is still everybody’s business,” said MVA managing director Priscilla M. Iakopo. “As one Marianas, we should continue to protect our environment and take pride in our culture, our pristine islands, and our warm hospitality. We extend a warm si yu’us ma’ase, olomwaay, and thank you for everyone who joined this year’s celebration.”

World Tourism Day 5K Sunset Fun Runs were held on Rota, Tinian, and Saipan in the early evening. In Saipan’s run beginning at Kilili Beach Park in Susupe, 65 individuals participated, with place prizes awarded for the 5K trot. In the Men’s Division, first to cross the finish line were Dev Bachani (16:49), Tomas Abel (16:55), and Shuji Kuroda (17:21). In the Women’s Division, top finishers were Akiko Miller (19:00), Tiana Cabrera (20:13), and Lydia Tan (22:22). Brad Ruszala won first place for best Chamorro or Carolinian attire. Rota’s run commenced at East Harbor, and Tinian’s run began at Taga Beach. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

