Baby Got Track wins Christmas Island Relay

By
|
Posted on Dec 20 2021

Tag:
Share
Baby Got Track

Baby Got Track’s Lily Muldoon, Dixie Mendenhall, Kate Wilson, and Ali Nelson carry Michael Denevan after the team finished first in last Saturday’s Annual Christmas Island Relay from Pacific Islands Club Saipan in San Antonio to the Last Command Post in Marpi. (MARK RABAGO)

Baby Got Track drew inspiration from Sir Mix-A-Lot’s smash 1992 hit and left other competitors behind to win the Northern Marianas Athletics’ Annual Christmas Island Relay last Saturday.

The five-some of Lily Muldoon, Dixie Mendenhall, Michael Denevan, Kate Wilson, and Ali Nelson completed the 13.7-mile long race from the Pacific Islands Club Saipan in San Antonio to the Last Command Post in Marpi in a time of 1:29:15.

Muldoon, who served as team captain, said her teammates at Baby Got Track were simply the best.

“The women and one man are awesome. This is our first Christmas Island Relay. It was a great and what a beautiful day. The weather was perfect. The best part of it is having a team race and having a relay where you actually have teammates is glorious and way more fun and not virtual,” said the 36-year-old Department of Public Health director.

Muldoon, who is also a Commonwealth Health Center Emergency Department physician, said the genesis of the team was plain and simple.

Baby Got Track members

Baby Got Track members in full gallop to the finish line of Northern Marianas Athletics’ Annual Christmas Island Relay last Saturday. (MARK RABAGO)

“We were looking for the fastest people on island…we just trained individually and dedicate the victory to each other.”

Coming in second to Muldoon and company is Run Saipan Team A skippered by Micronesian Games gold medal-winning weightlifter Angel Nicolas.

San Nicolas, Rex Pixley, Tiana Cabrera, Leowell Cristobal, and Keith Ketola crossed the finish line in 1:33:13.

“Everyone pitched in their hard work and everyone gave it their all. We left nothing in the gas tank,” said San Nicolas.

He added that the Christmas Island Relay was actually the first time they all congregated as a group.

“At least running is one community event we can do regardless if we met each other or we met each other the first time, we ran for the same purpose. Honestly I’m really glad that despite the COVID-19 outbreak, I feel Run Saipan and NMA really did a good job.”

Run Saipan Team B completed the Top 3 in the Christmas Island Relay after Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz, Sildrey Veloria, Tania Tan, Reylynn Sapong, and barefoot runner Chong Nam Lee completed the race in 1:33:56.

“It was great and I think everyone had fun today. It was really a great and momentous experience for Run Saipan because it’s the first time as an official running organization that Run Saipan was part of the Christmas Island Relay. We originally had a total of five teams but because of injuries and COVID-19 we got dropped down to like three. I say it’s still a good start for our club. Still 15 runners in total.”

Dela Cruz said he’s relieved that in-person racing returned after a nearly three-month sabbatical caused by the community recent surge of COVID-19.

“I’m just happy because the last time we had a face-to-face run was last September and after that we kept doing just virtual because of the COVID. So I’m really thankful for coach Robin Sapong and Northern Marianas Athletics for still being able to pull this off with COVID-19 protocol mitigations. I’m really happy and all the runners are really happy. A lot of runners were contacting me the last month asking me whether the Island Relay will be cancelled or is it gonna stop and I said ‘No, NMA is gonna go strong’ and as you can see everybody is happy here that we’ve had an in-person race after a long time,” he said.

The Run Saipan president also took time to plug the club’s next running event, the Fastest Mile Road Race set for Dec. 31.

“So the Island Relay is a team event for 1 mile, now Run Saipan will host the Fastest 1 Mile Road Race individual solo event. So, if you’re not happy with your time you have Dec. 31 to challenge everybody else on Beach Road.”

Results of the Christmas Island Relay youth and solo run divisions will be published in the next issues of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Staggered start for Christmas Island Relay

Posted On Dec 17 2021
, By
0

Agape Team A rules Christmas Island Relay

Posted On Dec 30 2019
, By
0

NMA sets Christmas Island Relay for Dec. 28

Posted On Dec 04 2019
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL #1

On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest, what’s your level of trust in the CNMI government’s transparency about the CNMI’s COVID-19 situation?
VoteResults

POLL #2

Is the CNMI government doing enough to inform people about any changes to its COVID-19 protocols?
VoteResults

POLL #3

How much do you know about the CNMI’s COVID-19 protocols? Rate your level of knowledge on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 20, 2021, 6:09 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
25°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 3 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:38 AM
sunset: 5:51 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune