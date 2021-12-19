Juhn, Shoko achieve targets in debuts

Share











The CNMI National Swimming Team finally made its debut in Day 2 of the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships last Friday inside the cavernous Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Shoko Litulumar was the first to plunge in the pool as she competed in the women’s 50m breaststroke. National coach Hiroyuki Kimura said coming into the event, he gave Litulumar a target to cut 40 seconds from her best time in the women’s 50m breaststroke.

It was mission accomplished as the 14-year-old also Marianas High School student swam like a dolphin possessed and touched the tile in 39.91.

“My first race was a successful swim. I reached my goal so I am happy,” said Litulumar after.

Kimura couldn’t hide his excitement after Litulumar achieved the target.

“Shoko broke the 40-second barrier and it’s so thrilling. More than three years Shoko never swam the 50m breaststroke. So, time estimation was so difficult for me, but I set her target to cut 40 seconds in the 50m breaststroke,” said Kimura.

In her heat, Litulumar beat Taylor Sophie Beth (TCN), Ikromova Sabrina (TJK), and Conte Mariama (GUI). In addition, the women’s 50m breaststroke also saw seven disqualifications.

“Shoko never have swam in the official pool and official meet this two years, but her stroke and technique was correct. It is so respectable. Also there were eight DQ or disqualified. It means I think it’s good to understand that COVID-19 is raging in the world. In that situation, I believe it’s amazing that we did our best to prevent infection and we were able to participate in the race safely. Regardless of the result, I think CNMI swimmers are all winners,” added Kimura.

After Litulumar, Juhn Tenorio made his 2021 debut in the men’s 100m backstroke.

“Juhn had a big target in this competition. It was to cut 1:00. No one could cut 1:00 in 100m backstroke ever in CNMI swimming. Splendidly, Juhn cut 1:00 as he marked 58.85!” said Kimura.

Tenorio’s response was a little more subdued than his coach.

“I felt very relieved after my race was over because a lot was on the line for me in this one race. I’m glad that our hard work as a team paid off. I thank everyone for the support back home!” said the 17-year-old also from MHS.

Kimura said Tenorio’s 100m backstroke time is comparable to the Japan Inter-High School Championship’s qualifying time (59.04) and his reaction time was an outstanding 0.49. “It is second place in the world!” he said.

In his heat, Tenorio beat Alguliyev Rashad (AZE), Ahmmed Juwel (BAN), Almarzooqi Ahmed (UAE), and Imaan Ali (MDV).

Jinnosuke Suzuki and Asaka Litulumar made their debuts in the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships last Saturday. Results of their swims will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

Aside from the national swimmers and Kimura also part of the CNMI delegation in Abu Dhabi are Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation representatives Richard Sikkel and Hiroko Tenorio.