Band association honors MCS band director with award

Posted on Oct 08 2021

Mount Carmel School band director Julian Greening takes a group photo with all student members

Mount Carmel School band director Julian Greening takes a group photo with all student members of the MCS Beginning Band, Concert Band, and Wind Orchestra. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

The National Band Association recently awarded Julian Greening, Mount Carmel School band director and maestro, with the “Citation of Excellence.”

In a virtual award presentation of the award, the National Band Association’s high school representative, Chad Kamei, acknowledged Greening’s efforts, saying, “NBA’s executive committee takes great pleasure in awarding a citation of excellence to Julian Greening of Mount Carmel High School’s Wind Orchestra, for an outstanding contribution to band and band music. Through his professional leadership, he has inspired and motivated excellence in musical performance. His record of service in this profession is one he may be justifiably proud of and will serve as a model to others.”

“It has been a joy to work with my students, other local artists, and bands on Saipan,” said Greening. “I am humbled by the National Band Association’s recognition of my efforts, but I must also thank my students for their hard work and the support of their parents and the administration for trusting my vision for this program.”

The National Band Association’s high school representative, Chad Kamei

The National Band Association’s high school representative, Chad Kamei, presents the Citation of Excellence certificate to Mount Carmel School band director Julian Greening during a virtual ceremony. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Originally from Japan, Greening relocated to the CNMI to serve as the school’s music instructor and band director on Aug. 21, 2017. Since joining the MCS family, Greening has developed a thriving band program that has won multiple awards, including two silver awards at the Tumon Bay Music Festival in 2020 and two superior ratings at the online band competition hosted by All National Music in 2021. Additionally, Greening connected MCS to other bands and artists, including the Saipan Pacific Winds Concert Band and Su-san Band.

When asked about his next steps, Greening said, “Many of our students started in this band program as early as elementary. Our next step will be to promote our presence as a program internationally and prepare students who are considering music as a profession. We have our next performance at [the] Saipan Ensemble Festival on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at [the] American Memorial Park Amphitheatre starting at 4pm. Admission is free but please don’t forget to bring a mask with you.”

NBA also awarded a “Citation of Excellence” to school partner Atsuko Eck, who is the concert band director for the Saipan Pacific Winds.

The former president of the National Band Association, Dr. Linda Moorhouse, said at the virtual award presentation that the “Citation of Excellence” is awarded  “to outstanding concert band directors who are recognized as having a very distinguished level of accomplishment. The award is given to individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of bands and band music.”

Founded in 1960, the National Band Association is the largest professional organization for bands in the world. Its purpose is to promote the musical and educational significance of bands and is dedicated to reaching high standards of excellence for bands and band music. (MCS)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

