‘Iron Dome’ deployed to Guam

Joint Region Marianas, Guam government welcome temporary deployment
By
|
Posted on Oct 08 2021

ASAN, Guam—Joint Region Marianas and the Government of Guam are working with the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command and 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade to support the temporary deployment of one of the Army’s Iron Dome Defense Systems to Andersen Air Force Base. 

Personnel have already arrived in Guam, and the temporary deployment is anticipated to take place from mid-October through mid-December. The deployment will be executed in multiple locations and equipment may be visible in Apra Harbor, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz and Andersen Air Force Base.

“This experimental deployment is a tremendous opportunity to test the capability of a point defense system in the theater, assess its performance alongside existing systems, and determine for future use,” said Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas. “A robust missile defense capability will significantly improve our defense posture and protect our people and critical assets in the region.”

“I fully support the temporary deployment of the Iron Dome system to Guam,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Additional missile defense protection in this part of the world would strengthen national security by providing another layer of protection to our current Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system or THAAD. The Guam National Guard is currently on their fourth rotation of security at the THAAD site. A permanent missile defense capability would be a continuation of the local investments made to secure a safer homeland, in partnership with the Department of Defense.

“At a time when a free and open Indo-Pacific Region is of utmost global importance, a safe and prosperous home for Guam residents is of equal local importance. We look forward to continued work that ensures the freedom and security of our people, as One Guam with our DoD partners,” she added.

Island residents should anticipate additional military vehicles in Guam’s roadways in the coming weeks. In addition, soldiers and equipment from Fort Bliss, Texas will be part of this deployment for the duration of the operational assessment. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

