Bangladesh FC rises to the top

Bangladesh Football Club is on top of the Division B standings of the 2021 Spring M-League after edging erstwhile leader Saipan United in their matchup last Saturday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Bangladesh FC escaped with a 2-0 victory over Saipan United behind Mohammad Ariful Islam and Soheal Akanda who worked hand in hand to carry the team to victory.

Islam took the lead for Bangladesh FC in the 45th minute followed by Akanda who chipped in a goal in the 46th minute.

The loss pushed Saipan United to the No. 2 spot in the overall standings followed by Matansa FC who also stole the spot from former Top 3 Shirley’s FC.

In Division A, TanHoldings FC and Paire FC took contrasting wins in their matches last weekend to extend their win streak.

Paire nipped NMI U18 National Team B, 2-0, last Friday behind Zane Mowery and Erric Barajas who made one goal each.

Mowery landed his goal in the 38th minute to take the lead, while Barajas secured the win for Paire in the 72nd minute.

TanHoldings remained undefeated after notching another win over MP United FC, 3-0, last Sunday. MP United, who holds the No. 4 spot in the division, forfeited the match allowing TanHoldings, the division’s No. 2, to keep its win streak.

DIVISION A

NMI U18 A 8, Old B Bank 0

NMI U18 took a lopsided win over Old B Bank behind Kaden Church who scored three goals while Taka Borja chipped in two.

Kohtaro Goto, Dev Bachani, and Aloy Angeles each pitched in a goal to add to the team’s winning score.

The One 3, Kanoa 3

The One and Kanoa had a standoff in their match last Sunday ending the match in a draw.

The One’s Timothy Tawanpiy carried the team scoring two of the team’s overall goals with contribution from Scott Tae Heon Kim who added one.

Kanoa’s John Canape, Jhoey Noble, and Andruw Omelau worked together making one goal apiece concluding the match in a tie.

DIVISION B

Island Star 4, Shirley’s 3

Island Star took its first win of the season behind Feng Yu who made two of the team’s four goals with help from John Jayson Colisao and Dan Deric Duroni Ibarra who added one goal each.

Guang Zhi Jin carried Shirley’s with his two goals with help from Wesley Bogdan who made one goal.

Matansa 4, Women’s National Team 1

Matansa’s Rakib Hassan towed the team to victory behind his three goals, while Carl Walter Salas chipped in a goal in the 62nd minute.

WNT’s Katrina Costales scored the team’s only goal in the 40th minute.