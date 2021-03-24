  • Mobil Smiles Reward
Sweet &amp: Salty: No better combination

By
|
Posted on Mar 25 2021
Sweet & Salty is located at Kada Dia beside the U.S. Post Office in Chalan Kanoa. (MARK RABAGO)

Get to taste the opposite ends of the gastronomic spectrum whenever you visit Sweet & Salty at Kada Dia.

Marie Del Carmen, Anthony Aguon, Jaypee Paniza, and another partner opened the latest addition to Kada Dia’s cadre of food stalls last January, specializing in sweet and savory snacks and refreshing drinks.

“Why Sweet & Salty? It’s just something we thought of as we wanted to combine food and drinks. It’s like a mix-match of food. Example, you get waffles and chicken wings—it’s a perfect combination!” they said.

Aside from those two snack staples, Sweet & Salty also offers them as standalone items as well as chicken wings and fries, beef nachos with cheese, and, of course, everyone’s favorite, French fries.

For drinks, Sweet & Salty has smoothies (mango, strawberry, pandan), frappuccino (mocha, caramel, cookies and cream, chocolate chip, vanilla, green tea), and coffee (mocha, French vanilla, caramel, café latte). They also have peach iced tea, blue lemonade, bottled water, and assorted soda for good measure.

The owners said they stumbled on Kada Dia across the leadership kiosku in Chalan Kanoa quite by accident. “We opened in late January and we chose Kada Dia after a routine food run. Well, we went there to try Isla Shave Ice and we saw that there were different vendors selling different things and said this was a perfect spot for our food business.”

Sweet & Salty’s waffles and chicken wings. (MARK RABAGO)

Currently, Sweet & Salty’s No. 1 bestsellers are its beef nachos and frappes.

For the health conscious, Sweet & Salty doesn’t use a lot of oil in preparing their food, as they have a trusty air fryer to do nearly all the cooking for them.

“What makes us different from others is that everything—beside the nachos—are being cooked in an air fryer. They’re also cooked upon order so the food is always hot, fresh, and tasty.”

Currently, Sweet & Salty has a promotion where if you purchase any item in their snack menu, they will throw in a strawberry smoothie for free.

Sweet & Salty is located at Kada Dia beside the U.S. Post Office in Chalan Kanoa. They’re open from Tuesday to Friday, 2pm-7pm, Saturdays, 10am- 6pm, and Sundays, 11am-6pm. For more information, message them through their Facebook page: Sweetandsalty Spn.

