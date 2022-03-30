Bank of Guam donates $7,500 for ‘Red Cross Gala’

Marcie M. Tomokane, fourth from left, Bank of Guam’s CNMI regional manager, presents a check for $7,500 to American Red Cross-NMI Chapter executive director John Hirsh, fourth from right, during a turnover ceremony yesterday at the Bank of Guam. Others in the photo are Bobby Cruz, second from left, American Red Cross-NMI Chapter vice chair; Patty Palacios, American Red Cross-NMI Chapter board member, and Bank of Guam staff. (Leigh Gases)

Bank of Guam turned over a $7,500 check yesterday to the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter that will go toward the chapter’s first “Red Cross Gala” on April 23 at the Kensington Hotel Saipan.

This donation makes the bank an “Academy Award” sponsor—the second highest tier of sponsors for the gala. 

Marcie M. Tomokane, BOG’s CNMI regional manager, said the bank supports the Red Cross-NMI Chapter every year. “We are in full support of the NMI Chapter over the years, financially and in kind when the chapter asks for assistance such as counting currency during their walk-a-thons, but overall, we fully support them when it comes to their mission because they’re the first one that’s out there when there’s a disaster.”

Tomokane assured that they will continue to support the Red Cross in one way or another.

John Hirsh, executive director for the Red Cross-NMI Chapter, is “incredibly grateful to Bank of Guam and their whole team here in Saipan as well as in Guam.” BOG has supported the NMI Chapter for over 30 years, according to Hirsh.

Along with donating for fundraisers like the gala, the “BOG also helps us during big disasters as well. So we’ve had our destructive storms, like Super Typhoon Soudelor and Super Typhoon Yutu, the bank stepped up and provided a lot of financial assistance. Also, they’ve, throughout the years, had staff members serving on our board of directors,” said Hirsh.

Others present during the handoff at the Bank of Guam were Bobby Cruz, Patty Palacios, and other Bank of Guam staff.

Gala donors thus far include McDonald’s of Guam and Saipan, Docomo Pacific, TurnKey Solutions, E-Land Group, the Bank of Saipan, Atkins Kroll Saipan, GHD, and now the Bank of Guam.

A link to the fundraiser’s information can be found at www.redcross.org/nmigala.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




