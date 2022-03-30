2022 Environmental Awareness Activities

Share











To celebrate the Environmental Awareness month, BECQ has lined up activities for the public to both enjoy and learn from. Be sure to check out these activities, join the wave (or honk!), and volunteer at the cleanup if you can:

■ April 1: Environmental Awareness Month Waving at the Garapan Fishing Base on Friday, April 1, from 3:30 to 4:30pm.

■ April 7, 8, 21, 28, and 29: BECQ Laboratory Tours (by appointment only). BECQ will be opening up their facilities for Lab Tours to schools to give students a glimpse on what happens at the laboratory. To sign up, email Miso Sablan (miso.sablan@becq.gov.mp) or Charito Bautista (charito.bautista@becq.gov.mp), or call (670) 664-8500.

■ April 9: MIHA Wetland Cleanup. Prior to the island-wide cleanup on Earth Day, BECQ will also be leading a cleanup at the MIHA wetland, located next to Paradise Hotel in Garapan.

■ April 19 and 20: Environmental Expo at the CNMI Museum. Natural resources groups will be providing presentations for school groups on how students can all best help protect the environment.

■ April 22 and 23: Islandwide Cleanup. Community groups and organizations (school classes/clubs, sport/church groups, private organizations, and government agencies) – basically everyone – is invited to participate in this year’s Island-Wide Cleanup, happening on Earth Day Friday, April 22, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, and on Saturday, April 23, from 8am to 10am. To volunteer and register the site you and your group want to clean up, email Tom Pangelinan (tom.pangelinan@becq.gov.mp) or Edward S. Dela Cruz (edward.delacruz@becq.gov.mp), or call (670) 664-8500.