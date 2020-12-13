Basa and company are back

By
|
Posted on Dec 14 2020
Share

Preston Basa, left, tries to dribble past Joe Sablan during their duel in the Marianas International Basketball League’s Kings of The Game last Saturday at the Agape Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Basketball in the CNMI is back with the Marianas International Basketball League holding the Kings of The Game—the first-ever 1-on-1 tournament on the islands featuring former national team players against the regulars in the hard court.

Preston Basa, Coby Santos, Dean Blake, Douglas Schmidt, and Freddie Pelisamen, who have donned the CNMI colors in past regional tournaments, led the cast of the 16-player pool, showcasing their individual skills in last Saturday’s competition at the Agape Gymnasium in Middle Road. Completing the field were Mak Mintac, Darwin Barbo, Joe Sablan, Matt Duenas, Jeff Castro, Jaymark De Guzman, Kelvin Fitial, Richard McWilliams, Arnold Arellano, Stephen Erdene, and Josh Andrew.

Mintac and Duenas kicked off the action in the Kings of The Game with the match going to overtime. Official results were withheld, as per requests by MIBL, as the group is featuring the event in the Youtube series about basketball.

“Marianas International Basketball league in partnership with IT&E launched the Kings of The Game as a platform to show the world our local basketball scene and also promote the Marianas at the same time,” MIBL head Clint Albert said.

“The tournament was played last Dec. 12, but fans will have to watch the whole tournament broken down in five episodes with the first one to be launched on Dec. 18 at 5pm in the Marianas International Basketball League Youtube channel. Please subscribe to see all the action unfold and see the ultimate winner,” Albert added.

Jaymark De Guzman, right, takes a shot against Coby Santos during their match in the Marianas International Basketball League’s Kings of The Game last Saturday at the Agape Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Each game in last Saturday’s tournament was played for 10 minutes with the player leading at the end of the regulation winning the match. In case of a tie, the player to score the first basket in overtime takes the game. A match can also be won under the 10-minute mark by the first player to score 12 points. A point is awarded to a 2-point field goal and 2 markers for a shot beyond the arc.

The tournament, which was the first basketball competition held in the CNMI since tournaments were either suspended or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a double-elimination format.

Besides the Mintac-Duenas duel, the other first round pairings were Basa vs Jose Sablan; Santos vs De Guzman; Schmidt vs Andrew; Arellano vs McWilliams; Fitial vs Erdene; Blake vs Barbo; and Pelisamen vs Castro.

While the first match was decided in extension, the next three finished early with the eventual winners banking on their steady performances from downtown to gain the outright victory.

Meanwhile, MIBL would like to thank the following for supporting the Kings of The Game: The Game Athletics, Sunny Side Cafe, Latte Built Gym, Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Eats Easy, Poki Yaki, Aqua Resort Club, and Agape Christian School.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 14, 2020, 4:49 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:35 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune