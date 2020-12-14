BREAKING NEWS: 119th COVID-19-related death in Guam

By
|
Posted on Dec 14 2020

Tag:
Share

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 119th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Dec. 9, 2020, at approximately 5:22am. The patient was a 44-year-old male with underlying conditions and expired at home. He was a known COVID-19 case.

“To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies. We hope you find peace, comfort, and love to help you through this time of sorrow,” said Guam Gov.  Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is ruthless in how it isolates us from one another. While we remain the safest at a distance, please check in on your friends and family to see how they are coping. We may be safest from a distance, but let’s not let this virus break our ties to each other.”

Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 1,165 tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, and tests from additional labs from Friday, Dec. 11 to Sunday, Dec. 13. One case was identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,137 officially reported cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with 119 deaths, 526 cases in active isolation and 6,492 not in active isolation.

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

BREAKING NEWS: 118th COVID-19-related death in Guam

Posted On Dec 14 2020
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

Posted On Dec 12 2020
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 2 COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

Posted On Dec 10 2020
, By
0

CNMI positive total now at 113

Posted On Dec 09 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Community Briefs - November 27, 2020

Posted On Nov 27 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

Coral culture and restoration through the Saipan Pilot Coral Nursery

Posted On Nov 26 2020
schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

December 15, 2020, 4:17 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:36 AM
sunset: 5:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune