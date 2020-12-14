BREAKING NEWS: 119th COVID-19-related death in Guam

Share











The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 119th COVID-19-related fatality occurred on Dec. 9, 2020, at approximately 5:22am. The patient was a 44-year-old male with underlying conditions and expired at home. He was a known COVID-19 case.

“To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies. We hope you find peace, comfort, and love to help you through this time of sorrow,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is ruthless in how it isolates us from one another. While we remain the safest at a distance, please check in on your friends and family to see how they are coping. We may be safest from a distance, but let’s not let this virus break our ties to each other.”

Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 1,165 tests performed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, and tests from additional labs from Friday, Dec. 11 to Sunday, Dec. 13. One case was identified through contact tracing. Two cases reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,137 officially reported cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with 119 deaths, 526 cases in active isolation and 6,492 not in active isolation.