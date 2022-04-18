Battle of the Beach is dry run for Mini Games

Share











The Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association will be using this weekend’s 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach as a dry run for the upcoming Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

The two-day Battle of the Beach is a 2 vs. 2 men’s and women’s tournament and NMIVA president Somia Quan said they will use the tournament as a dress rehearsal for the Mini Games set in June this year.

“The Battle of the Beach is a tournament that NMIVA is organizing as a dry-run for the hosting committee leading up to the Mini Games. This will help us fine-tune the logistics and process and supplement any areas where we are lacking in resources or materials,” she said.

The 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at the Crowne Plaza Resort sand courts. Quan is hoping to have at least 12 women’s teams and 12 men’s teams to participate in the tournament. Already confirmed are volleyball players from Guam.

“Guam is sending a strong contingent of their national teams to play in this tournament. We hope to have a couple of men’s teams from Palau participate as well. We welcome any and all beach volleyball players to come out and show off our local talent in this event. In addition, if anyone would like to volunteer for the beach volleyball event at the Pacific Mini Games, please contact NMIVA,” she added.

Quan also said that the 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach will continue to serve as training ground for the CNMI National Beach Volleyball Team for the Mini Games.

“As for the CNMI men’s and women’s national teams, there are eight men and eight women who have made the preliminary consideration and have been nominated to represent the CNMI in the Pacific Mini Games.”

Those who want to volunteer for the beach volleyball event of the Mini Games, email NMIVA at nmivolleyball@gmail.com to sign up.

Beach volleyball is expected to draw 64 players in next year’s Mini Games with majority of the matches to be played at the expansive beach of Crowne Plaza Resort (formerly Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan). In addition, Tinian will also be hosting the consolation matches for the sport with fourth, fifth, and sixth places to be decided on the island’s beaches.

The Pacific Mini Games 2022 Organizing Committee said nearly 1,900 athletes and officials from 21 island nations have so far confirmed their participation in the quadrennial sports event the CNMI is hosting this year from June 17 to 25, 2022.