Battle of the Beach is dry run for Mini Games

By
|
Posted on Apr 19 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The two-day 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach is set for this coming weekend, April 23 and 24, at the sand courts of the Crowne Plaza Resort.(MARK RABAGO)

The Northern Mariana Islands Volleyball Association will be using this weekend’s 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach as a dry run for the upcoming Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

The two-day Battle of the Beach is a 2 vs. 2 men’s and women’s tournament and NMIVA president Somia Quan said they will use the tournament as a dress rehearsal for the Mini Games set in June this year.

“The Battle of the Beach is a tournament that NMIVA is organizing as a dry-run for the hosting committee leading up to the Mini Games. This will help us fine-tune the logistics and process and supplement any areas where we are lacking in resources or materials,” she said.

The 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, at the Crowne Plaza Resort sand courts. Quan is hoping to have at least 12 women’s teams and 12 men’s teams to participate in the tournament. Already confirmed are volleyball players from Guam.

“Guam is sending a strong contingent of their national teams to play in this tournament. We hope to have a couple of men’s teams from Palau participate as well. We welcome any and all beach volleyball players to come out and show off our local talent in this event. In addition, if anyone would like to volunteer for the beach volleyball event at the Pacific Mini Games, please contact NMIVA,” she added.

Quan also said that the 25th Marianas Cup: Battle of the Beach will continue to serve as training ground for the CNMI National Beach Volleyball Team for the Mini Games.

“As for the CNMI men’s and women’s national teams, there are eight men and eight women who have made the preliminary consideration and have been nominated to represent the CNMI in the Pacific Mini Games.”

Those who want to volunteer for the beach volleyball event of the Mini Games, email NMIVA at nmivolleyball@gmail.com to sign up.

Beach volleyball is expected to draw 64 players in next year’s Mini Games with majority of the matches to be played at the expansive beach of Crowne Plaza Resort (formerly Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan). In addition, Tinian will also be hosting the consolation matches for the sport with fourth, fifth, and sixth places to be decided on the island’s beaches.

The Pacific Mini Games 2022 Organizing Committee said nearly 1,900 athletes and officials from 21 island nations have so far confirmed their participation in the quadrennial sports event the CNMI is hosting this year from June 17 to 25, 2022.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

TRAC
0

Rota welcomes triathlon hosting for 2022 Mini Games

Posted On Apr 05 2022
, By
Mini
0

E-Land Group donates $50K to Mini Games

Posted On Apr 01 2022
, By
Tan
0

National Triathlon Team for Mini Games named

Posted On Mar 28 2022
, By
0

NMIVA to hold Mini Games tryout anew

Posted On Mar 11 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
Pacific Mini Games 2022Countdown

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Restoring the MIHA Wetland

Posted On Apr 14 2022
Sugar

Sugar Dock Rehabilitation moves forward

Posted On Apr 07 2022
G3

New G3 Conservation Corps members in motion

Posted On Apr 07 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 13, 2022

Posted On Apr 13 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 12, 2022

Posted On Apr 12 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 8, 2022

Posted On Apr 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

April 19, 2022, 6:04 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 86%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune