37 join ranks of new Americans; 87 so far this year

By
|
Posted on Apr 19 2022
The first batch consisting of 18 newly-minted U.S. citizens have their picture taken with Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, front left, and Patricia Phelan, immigration services officer, front right. (Leigh Gases)

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona swore in 37 new U.S citizens yesterday during a two-part naturalization ceremony that added a total of 87 to the ranks of new Americans only four months into the year.

The 37 new citizens took their oaths at the U.S. District Court for the NMI in separate naturalization ceremonies at 10am and 1:30pm. Majority of the new citizens are from the Philippines. One is from South Korea, one is from French Polynesia, one is from Palau, and, for the first time since Manglona’s almost 10-year tenure, one is from American Samoa.

Fritz Jacob Pass, who was with the first batch of new Americans who were sworn in yesterday, first came to Saipan from American Samoa back in 1990 and has lived here since then. Passi says he is “proud to be a U.S. citizen. Now I can really support my wife and finally get married.”

Additionally, each one of the two batches had a 70-year-old, making them the eldest of the batches to be sworn in.

The first batch of new citizens were Ricardo Jimenez Amog, Noime Pangelinan Babauta, Beverly Casaclan Balakrishnan, Gayline Patricia Blau, Ma. Sarah Constantino Javier, Jamerto Adona Casama, Virgilio Salum Cucal, Zenaida Mongado Cuerdo, Marivic Ballesteros Fernandez, Windy Ann Ventura Fernandez, Alberto Olea Lucido, Maria Concepcion Capangpangan Mettao, Renyaldo Gonza Moreno, Edgardo Trajano Oliva, Fritz Jacob Passi, Josefino Zamoranos Tadifa Jr, Rafaela Baruela Tadia, and Adelaida Espiritu Toribio.

The second batch of 19 newly-sworn in U.S. citizens pose with Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, front left, and Patricia Phelan, immigration services officer, front, second from right. (Leigh Gases)

Cuerdo said she’s happy that she can finally stay for a longer period of time in the U.S. mainland and be with her children, who are there. She also says she’s excited to “be able to vote” and “participate in any other services that are needed.”

The second batch of new citizens are Ann Janine Romero Agulto, Marilyn Cubillan Aquino, Santiago Tulio Concepcion, Evelyn Baldoza Cuadro, Pacifico Ramilo Dimapilis, Elenita Cabatian Ebrado, Leo Atienza Espinosa, Susana Quiming Espinosa, Arnel Espinosa Garamote, Romeo Juan Hernane, Hyun Jae Lee, Gemma Ricafort Lucido, Joselito Montes Lucido, Leticia Narito Mateo, Henrietta Diocera Pangelinan, Josephine Tapi Pialur, Gloria Cajucom Ramos, Elisio Asuncion Valdez, and Christy Palmos Villaflor.

In the second batch of new Americans, newly sworn-in citizen Hyun Jae Lee, who is a lawyer on Saipan, was given the opportunity to be the guest speaker.

Lee came to Saipan with her family at the age of 7 and had a “very difficult time learning English.” She described that she was bullied growing up and she “felt that [she] didn’t belong,” but she thought of herself as a “fighter” and committed to making friends with everyone growing up. 

Fast forward to today, Lee said that “I really feel that I found a community of friends and family—my friends are also here to celebrate with me. …I’m extremely blessed to be working in a community and living with the community that really I feel they judge me by the content of my character, not by the color of my skin. …The significance of today, as I become an American in America…I found a place where I belong.”

Leigh Gases
