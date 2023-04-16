Bayani Association beautifies GES playground

The Bayani Association officially turns over the newly-rehabilitated playground of the Garapan Elementary School. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

The Bayani Association was able to restore and rehabilitate the Garapan Elementary School playground over the school spring break.

The association’s Gandang Pinay beauty pageant winner, Kriselle Bryana Mitzy A. Drilon, also donated various balls to the school the school’s use.

As part of the rehabilitation work on the GES playground, the basketball court surface was painted with non-slip sports paint and the backboard and rim were replaced.

The association also repaired the soccer goalie and provided a new volleyball net, and repainted its poles.

The umbrella group of Filipino organizations, United Filipino Organization, under the helm of Birhen Martinez, funded the Bayani Association project using American Rescue Plan Act funds it received.

The project has resulted in a new, revitalized playground that, most importantly, improves students’ safety, physical activity levels, and enriches lives and wellbeing.

“They will explore and enjoy the playground daily. It will become a space that provides the opportunity to practice an active lifestyle, safely engages in recreational opportunities, and encourage social interaction among the students,” the association said in a news release Friday.

The Bayani Association’s Gandang Pinay beauty pageant winner, Kriselle Bryana Mitzy A. Drilon, donates various balls to the school the school’s use.

The association also credits other individuals and companies who assisted it with these projects, including the Northern Marianas Sports Association, Micronesia Renewable Energy, Inc. CNMI, Celnap Ent., Realty Management Services, Ronald de Ramos, project coordinator Mario Mayuga, and UFO, said Bayani Association president Annamae Adaza,

She also thanked GES principal Derwin Johnson for allowing the association to rehabilitate the playground, and to all association members who volunteered to help with the rehabilitation work.

Drilon’s donation of various balls—basketballs, volleyballs, and soccer balls—to the school was her way of giving back to the community.

The Bayani Association is a non-profit organization under UFO, and is committed to serving and creating projects that are beneficial to the community. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

