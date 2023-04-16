Assistant Principals Week and Library Week

By
|
Posted on Apr 17 2023
National Assistant Principals Week, which was celebrated on April 3–7 this year, is a celebration of the unsung heroes in our education system. These dedicated folks work tirelessly to bolster teachers, motivate students, support their principal, create a positive learning community, and face the many unpredictable challenges that land on their desk.

Assistant principals play a crucial role, and this week was a dedicated time to recognize them for their hard work and commitment to our schools, students, and profession. Admiral Herbert G. Hopwood Middle School would like recognize our incredible school leaders! Thank you to our vice principals Karen Manuel and Benjamin Seman for all their hard work and dedication for our students, their families, faculty and staff.

National Library Week 2023, which falls on April 23-29 this year, will be celebrated with the theme “There’s More to the Story.” Libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats, from picture books to large print, audiobooks to e-books, and more. But there’s so much more to the story. Library and librarians brings communities together through books. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for students, their families and the community. Admiral Herbert G. Hopwood Middle School would like to recognize and thank our school librarian, Janet Sablan, for helping our students go on many adventures through the stories in the world of books.

Sharleen Crisostimo
