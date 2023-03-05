Bayani donates to 7 cancer patients at PH National Children’s Hospital

Share











Seven children with cancer who are confined at the National Children’s Hospital in the Philippines recently benefited from a donation from the Saipan-based Bayani Association.

The association donated $2,400 to the seven pediatric cancer patients last Feb. 24, 2023, with the money raised during the Gandang Pinay beauty-pageant-for-a-cause, which the association held last Feb. 11, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort.

“The pageant was a huge success and it’s time to give back,” said Bayani Association president Annamae Adaza. “We are thankful for the opportunity that the organization was able to help those children financially and, of course, to our 13 lovely candidates with their supportive parents, donors, sponsors, and volunteers.

The pageant was choreographed and directed by Ernie Molina.

The group also donated $500 to a 1-year-old infant from Tinian who was recently diagnosed with a type of brain tumor in Hawaii and who continues to undergo treatment.

Before the pageant, the group was able to donate five wheelchairs to the Hemodialysis Unit of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corpn.

The Bayani Association is a non-profit organization that aims to help the community through projects and entertainment events. (PR)