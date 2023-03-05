Bayani donates to 7 cancer patients at PH National Children’s Hospital

By
|
Posted on Mar 06 2023
Share

From left, Bayani Association members Erlinda Perez, Mary Ann Madriaga, National Children’s Hospital chief Moriel D.J. Creencia, M.D., Marie Paz Meister, Medical Social Services head Remy Serapion, former DOH-PITAHC chief science research specialist Maria Teresa Mendoza, and Flordeliza Mabilin. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Seven children with cancer who are confined at the National Children’s Hospital in the Philippines recently benefited from a donation from the Saipan-based Bayani Association.

The association donated $2,400 to the seven pediatric cancer patients last Feb. 24, 2023, with the money raised during the Gandang Pinay beauty-pageant-for-a-cause, which the association held last Feb. 11, 2023, at the Saipan World Resort.

“The pageant was a huge success and it’s time to give back,” said Bayani Association president Annamae Adaza. “We are thankful for the opportunity that the organization was able to help those children financially and, of course, to our 13 lovely candidates with their supportive parents, donors, sponsors, and volunteers.

The pageant was choreographed and directed by Ernie Molina.

The group also donated $500 to a 1-year-old infant from Tinian who was recently diagnosed with a type of brain tumor in Hawaii and who continues to undergo treatment.

Before the pageant, the group was able to donate five wheelchairs to the Hemodialysis Unit of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corpn.

The Bayani Association is a non-profit organization that aims to help the community through projects and entertainment events. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 22, 2023

Posted On Feb 22 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 6, 2023, 7:05 AM
Sunny
Sunny
25°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:31 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune