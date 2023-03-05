Last chance to apply for graduate scholarship in Tokyo

There is one last chance to get information on a full scholarship in Global Environmental Studies at Sophia University in Tokyo, Japan. With a March 31 deadline to apply for admission and the scholarship, an online information briefing on March 17 is the last chance to learn about this scholarship for citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau and Republic of the Marshall Islands.

The scholarship will pay all expenses to earn a master’s degree in Global Environmental Studies from Sophia University’s Graduate School of Global Environmental Studies. The scholarship is offered by the university, the Association for Promotion of International Cooperation, a private foundation based in Tokyo, and the Micronesia Conservation Trust.

To find out more, join the information briefing online via Zoom on Friday, March 17, at the following times: 1pm in the Marshall Islands; 12pm in Kosrae, and Pohnpei; 11am in Chuuk, Yap; Guam and Saipan; and 10am in Palau and Japan.

The Zoom session:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83626132429?pwd=Sms2MTNMelkyOXg5ZDZzd2hWTnkyUT09
meeting ID: 836 2631 2429
passcode: 065976

The deadline for applying for the scholarship is fast approaching, as is the deadline to apply to Sophia University. The master’s degree in Global Environmental Studies is offered in English. Sophia University is ranked as one of the top research universities in Japan. (PR)

