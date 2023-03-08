Beach Road repair project to start by mid-March

The Department of Public Works would like to inform the public that the Beach Road Roadway and Drainage Construction is expected to begin by mid-March this year.

Road construction will begin from Hopwood Junior High School and continuing toward the San Jose Intersection or Atkins Kroll Toyota. Active times of construction will be from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Sunday.

All users traversing along the area are being advised to take caution along the construction site as the double-lane highway would be reduced to one way and there might be road closures in some cases for on-site workers and heavy equipment mobility.

“DPW strongly encourages the public to exercise caution; be courteous of roadway workers; and to follow posted traffic control signs at all times (day and night). DPW and its partnering agency and contractors appreciate the public’s patience as construction work continues,” said a DPW statement yesterday.

All inquiries and concerns may be directed to the Highway Administrator, Lorraine S. Villagomez, at (670) 235-5827/9570, PEGS, LLC (construction management) at 233-7770, or GPPC Inc. (contractor) at 234-7900. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

