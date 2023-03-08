IN CELEBRATION OF INT’L WOMEN’S DAY 

Crowne Plaza Resort pampers women staff

By
|
Posted on Mar 09 2023
Share

Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan staff and management are seen in their employee cafeteria during their special lunch celebration and day of activities in the hotel’s celebration of International Women’s Month on Tuesday. (LEIGH GASES)

In honor of the celebration of International Women’s Day yesterday, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan treated its female staff to makeovers and massages to express the hotel resort’s appreciation. The hotel also donated to Guma Esperanza, which is the women’s shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking.

After a special lunch celebration in the employees’ cafeteria, complete with cake and a speech from general manager Robert Coates, beautician Rica Lozarito from Mary’s Salon in Garapan glammed up the women on duty on Tuesday, a day before International Women’s Day.

About 20 women were given a corporate makeover, complete with makeup and hairstyle tips appropriate for the hotel’s grooming standards and topped the day of pampering with a massage by Lanie Agulay and Jethro De Guzman.

Lozarito was approached by Crowne Plaza management to arrange the day of pampering and she obliged because she loves assisting the community. She said she knows the importance of celebrating and showing femininity and it was a great makeover for women who are always busy with work and family.

Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan staff and management pose for a photo with their donation of bath towels, bath mats, and face towels to Guma Esperanza yesterday morning. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

She thanked Crowne Plaza for the collaboration and hopes to assist the community with her services again when she is able to.

Trixie Sablan, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s sales and marketing supervisor, said, “It’s not every day that we have these activities so it’s a really nice way to showcase and empower and show appreciation to our women in the workplace.”

The hotel is also proud of being inclusive and embraces equity as they have staff in the LGBTQ+ community, so “it’s a really great opportunity to get together and celebrate,” said Sablan.

Quinn Cepeda, who was given a massage and makeover said that she felt relaxed during her massage and appreciated the pampering.

Coates, in his speech to kickstart the celebration, said that International Women’s Day is about “recognizing diversity in our society. For a long time, women have not been treated equally. …This day is about recognizing women in our family, at work, and in our community. Women are a critical part of our lives and it’s about recognizing their contribution to society. So, we want to celebrate and recognize women in our workplace.”

“IHG is a company that celebrates diversity. We’re an organization that celebrates whatever it may be—ethnicity, gender, orientation, religion. We encourage diversity in our workplace and we support and endorse it,” said Coates.

Along with the day of activities for their women staff, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan also celebrated women’s day yesterday by donating bundles of bath towels, bath mats, and face towels to Guma Esperanza, which is the women’s shelter for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you support repealing the “touchback” provision governing the CNMI’s foreign workers program?
Vote

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - March 8, 2023

Posted On Mar 08 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 27, 2023

Posted On Feb 27 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 23, 2023

Posted On Feb 23 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2023, 6:10 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:29 AM
sunset: 6:26 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune