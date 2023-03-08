Crowne Plaza Resort pampers women staff

Share











In honor of the celebration of International Women’s Day yesterday, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan treated its female staff to makeovers and massages to express the hotel resort’s appreciation. The hotel also donated to Guma Esperanza, which is the women’s shelter for domestic violence and human trafficking.

After a special lunch celebration in the employees’ cafeteria, complete with cake and a speech from general manager Robert Coates, beautician Rica Lozarito from Mary’s Salon in Garapan glammed up the women on duty on Tuesday, a day before International Women’s Day.

About 20 women were given a corporate makeover, complete with makeup and hairstyle tips appropriate for the hotel’s grooming standards and topped the day of pampering with a massage by Lanie Agulay and Jethro De Guzman.

Lozarito was approached by Crowne Plaza management to arrange the day of pampering and she obliged because she loves assisting the community. She said she knows the importance of celebrating and showing femininity and it was a great makeover for women who are always busy with work and family.

She thanked Crowne Plaza for the collaboration and hopes to assist the community with her services again when she is able to.

Trixie Sablan, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan’s sales and marketing supervisor, said, “It’s not every day that we have these activities so it’s a really nice way to showcase and empower and show appreciation to our women in the workplace.”

The hotel is also proud of being inclusive and embraces equity as they have staff in the LGBTQ+ community, so “it’s a really great opportunity to get together and celebrate,” said Sablan.

Quinn Cepeda, who was given a massage and makeover said that she felt relaxed during her massage and appreciated the pampering.

Coates, in his speech to kickstart the celebration, said that International Women’s Day is about “recognizing diversity in our society. For a long time, women have not been treated equally. …This day is about recognizing women in our family, at work, and in our community. Women are a critical part of our lives and it’s about recognizing their contribution to society. So, we want to celebrate and recognize women in our workplace.”

“IHG is a company that celebrates diversity. We’re an organization that celebrates whatever it may be—ethnicity, gender, orientation, religion. We encourage diversity in our workplace and we support and endorse it,” said Coates.

Along with the day of activities for their women staff, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan also celebrated women’s day yesterday by donating bundles of bath towels, bath mats, and face towels to Guma Esperanza, which is the women’s shelter for victims of domestic violence and human trafficking.